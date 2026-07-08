Packers RT Zach Tom: There’s One Big Key for No. 8 Player in 2026

Packers On SI is counting down the Green Bay Packers’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 8 player, Zach Tom.

Last season, Micah Parsons suffered a season-ending knee injury at the Denver Broncos. The Packers lost that game and the rest of their games, ending the season on a five-game losing streak.

Right tackle Zach Tom also suffered a season-ending knee injury in that game.

Tom is one of the NFL’s best right tackles, a supremely underrated position. In 2024, he finished third in All-Pro voting at the position behind Penei Sewell and Lane Johnson, a pair of Hall of Fame-caliber players. In 2025, injuries limited him to 12 games. The difference between when Tom was on the field vs. when he was off the field was startling.

Why Zach Tom Is So Important

In the 10 games in which Tom played 30-plus snaps last season, the Packers went 8-2. In the other games, including the playoff loss to Chicago, they went 1-6-1.

Even while being limited by an oblique injury sustained at the hands of the Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson in Week 1, Tom didn’t allow a sack all season. The passing game was 0.30 yards per snap better when he was on the field vs. when he was off the field.

The reality is right tackle is practically as important as left tackle. Long gone are the days when a defense’s premier pass rusher lines up at right defensive end and attacks the quarterback’s blind side against the left tackle.

Last season, 26 edge rushers produced at least 50 pressures. According to Pro Football Focus, exactly half of them rushed mostly from the defense’s left side and against the right tackle. So many of the top pass rushers move around the defense and aren’t just locked into one spot. Expanding it to 45 percent brings the total to 16 edge rushers.

In other words, the right tackle is going to face a big-time player most weeks. His ability to handle those stud pass rushers is why the Packers gave him a contract extension.

Zach Tom’s Strengths and Weaknesses

Tom is a marvel. He is incredibly undersized. He measured 6-foot-4 1/4 and 304 pounds at the 2022 Scouting Combine; the Packers still list him at 304, though he’s undoubtedly gotten bigger and stronger. His arms measured 33 1/4 inches.

And yet, there are few right tackles better than Tom. He is an elite protector in the passing game and an elite tactician in the running game.

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Zach Tom leads the blocking against the Vikings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“He’s so different than most guys I’ve ever been around,” offensive line coach Luke Butkus said at the start of the offseason program. “He’s so knowledgeable about his body, how he can set, how he can pass pro. He looks like a smaller guy and he’s playing right tackle in the NFL. Still amazes me sometimes when I see him line up, especially next to Anthony Belton. Just the recoverability, the strength that he has to be able to play at this level and the level he’s playing at.”

The weakness certainly has nothing to do with his performance. It’s staying healthy. Not that he’s been injury-prone, either. He started every game in 2023 and 2024. But there was a torn pectoral during the 2024 offseason, the oblique injury in the 2025 opener and the partially torn PCL that he tried to play through at the end of last season but ultimately required surgery.

As Tom said at the end of last season: “I think you can feel sorry for yourself or you can use the offseason to figure out if it’s something I’m doing. Maybe I need to put on some weight. Maybe I need to get in better shape. Obviously, we need to figure something out because I keep tearing sh**.”

Tom hopes to be “full go” by the start of training camp but, if nothing else, “the goal should be that I’m at least doing something at the start of camp.” One important thing, he said, will be being on the field for the joint practice against the Cardinals. That will be held on Aug. 26 and will mark the end of training camp.

One of his matchups will be against the Cardinals’ premier pass rusher, Josh Sweat, who rushed against the right tackle about 52 percent of the time.

“Practicing against our guys is cool and all, but once you go against another team, that’s real,” Tom said. He even mentioned playing in the preseason, though even he interrupted himself with laughter at the premise.

“I’m just focused on getting back on the field, period,” he said.

What Happens If Zach Tom Gets Hurt

Well, we know what happens when Tom gets hurt. The offense suffers.

After Tom suffered the knee injury at Denver last season, Jordan Morgan started at right tackle in Week 16 against the Bears, Week 17 against the Ravens and the playoff game at the Bears. That backup plan is no longer on the table now that Morgan is the starting left tackle .

Darian Kinnard probably will be the next man up. He started two games last season – the tie at Dallas and the loss at Minnesota. He was excellent in the Cowboys game. The only other tackle on the roster with even a smidgeon of experience is Travis Glover, a sixth-round pick in 2024 who spent last season on injured reserve.

Why We Ranked Zach Tom Here

It’s hard to overcome the loss of high-priced talent. The Packers failed miserably without Tom last season.

Tom is entering Year 2 of a four-year, $88 million contract. Now that the Lions’ Sewell has shifted to left tackle, Tom among right tackles ranks third in total dollars and is tied for fourth with a $22 million average.

Based on the combination of talent, money and importance of the position, Tom is an easy top-10 choice.

Every year, I rank every player on the Packers roster based on talent, importance, salary etc. I will again this year, too.



For now, let's cut right to the chase. Here is a quick-hitting look at the 2⃣5⃣ most important players for the 2026 season.⬇️https://t.co/ezDAkl7vmd — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) June 17, 2026

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