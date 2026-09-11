Packers-Vikings Final Injury Report, Plus Explaining Bo Melton Roster Move

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Asked about starting left guard Aaron Banks before practice on Friday, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said it was “a good sign” that he had practiced all week.

The same can be said for the offensive line as a whole.

While the offensive line doesn’t exactly a clean bill of health, all five starters capped perfect 3-for-3 practice weeks on Friday and seem to be trending toward being on the field for Sunday’s season-opening showdown at the Minnesota Vikings.

Right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele and Banks were limited participation at all three practices this week due to knee injuries and are questionable on the final injury report. Left tackle Jordan Morgan, who was limited on Wednesday with a knee injury, was full participation the last two days and is not on the injury report.

Linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper (Achilles) missed the first two practices of the week but returned on Friday as limited participation. He is questionable, as well.

Defensive tackle Warren Brinson (calf) is the only player who is out. Initially injured before the second preseason game at Denver, he did not practice this week.

Packers Release Bo Melton

In the surprise move of the day, the Packers released receiver Bo Melton, who will provide depth and speed on offense while serving as a core member of the special teams.

Melton was drafted in 2022, so this is his fourth credited season in the NFL even though he’s officially a third-year player because he spent his rookie season on the practice squad.

What does that mean? According to an agent (not Melton's agent), if Melton was on the Week 1 roster, the Packers would have to guarantee his salary for the full season. Instead, the Packers can – and will – sign him to the practice squad on Saturday, elevate him for the game on Sunday and then re-sign him to the 53-man roster on a non-guaranteed salary next week.

The salary part could be important. Once Savion Williams is off injured reserve, the Packers will have seven receivers on the roster. If the Packers need the roster spot for another position or player, such as when Micah Parsons and Collin Oliver are ready to return, the decision could come down to Melton or rookie J. Michael Sturdivant as the sixth receiver.

Because this is Melton’s fourth season, he is not subject to waivers. So, he will return to Green Bay.

As Melton said before the joint practice against the Cardinals and his brother, Max:

“I was the older brother to my younger brother, so I always wanted to show him the way,” he said. “I always took a step back and let others watch and try to teach them. It kind of gave me that team atmosphere.

"I went to Rutgers where my parents went. I wanted to be a family guy. I’m always putting others before me because I want to see other people succeed. That’s always been me. I feel like I bring that same energy in the NFL. It’s the same thing. This is football. This ain’t nothing I haven’t been doing. I do the same thing.”

Also, the Packers lost defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy off their practice squad to the Texans’ 53-man roster. That means every defensive tackle on the training camp roster is on a 53-man roster.

Status of Packers’ Aaron Banks

On Thursday, Banks said he’d be a “game-time decision.” However, that he practiced again should bode well for the $77 million starter’s availability to at least start the game.

“We’ll all collectively talk and talk to him as well and see where he feels physically,” LaFleur said before practice. “But I’d say the fact that he’s out there is a good sign.”

Whether Banks can finish the game is anyone’s guess. If the Packers need to make a call to the bullpen, the options are rookie Jager Burton and second-year player Donovan Jennings. Burton, obviously, has not played a regular-season snap in his career. That’s only six fewer than Jennings, who closed out last year’s loss to Baltimore.

Vikings Injury Update

As for the Vikings, they had only three players on their injury report this week – all rookies and all backups. Coach Kevin O’Connell didn’t list any players on his final injury report.

What about Harrison Smith, the former Pro Bowl safety who opted to return for Year 17 instead of retire? He will play, O’Connell told reporters on Friday, though his role on defense will be up to defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

"He's in great shape," O'Connell said. "He's definitely gonna be up for the game. I'll let Flo and those guys work through what that role looks like, but give him all the credit. Came in in great shape. Whatever workouts he was doing, he was ready to transition to football. Didn't miss a beat this week. We'll look forward to having him out there on Sunday."

At the time, it seemed like Smith's final game was the Week 18 game against the Packers.

“I thought he was retired,” quarterback Jordan Love said on Wednesday. “I thought he was. Him coming out of retirement, good for him. It’s cool. We’ll see. We’ll plan for him being out there and adjust, whatever the case may be. Yeah, he’s a very good player, so I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”

Packers Final Injury Report

Out: DT Warren Brinson (calf).

Questionable: RT Zach Bako-Bewele (knee), LG Aaron Banks (knee), LB Ty’Ron Hopper (Achilles).

No injury designation: DT Javon Hargrave (knee), LT Jordan Morgan (knee), edge Barryn Sorrell (foot), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

Full participation: None.

Vikings Final Injury Report

No injury designation: LT Christian Darrisaw (rest day on Friday), S Harrison Smith (rest day on Friday), S Jacob Thomas (ankle), S Jakobe Thomas (illness), T Caleb Tiernan (ankle).

Five storylines that I'll be watching when the Packers kick of the season at the Vikings. ⬇️https://t.co/6PgHqZT961 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 11, 2026

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