During the second half of the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night, Green Bay’s defense got run over and its offense got thrown into the ditch.

In what was a must-win game for both teams, the Packers were trounced 26-13.

In terms of the Packers’ playoff hopes, their miserable performance had impeccable timing.

On Nov. 25, 2001 – exactly 25 years ago – the Jim Mora-coached Colts lost 40-21 at home against the 49ers. It was their third consecutive loss and sent their record to 4-6. Mora was asked about the team’s playoff hopes following what he called a “disgraceful” performance.

“Playoffs? Don’t talk about – playoffs?! You kidding me? Playoffs?! I just hope we can win a game!”

There were no epic rants from coach Matt LaFleur after the game. Just a tip of the cap to the Rams and the acknowledgement that the Packers didn’t take care of the football or stop the run.

“That’s a recipe for disaster,” he said.

Not just for a game but an entire season.

The Packers opened the night with a 6-4 record, ahead of the Rams and Seahawks by tiebreakers and clinging to the final spot in the NFC playoff chase. Now, the Packers are 6-5 and essentially two games behind the Rams with six games to play.

Just how deep of a hole are the Packers staring at?

“To be real, you know that answer,” edge Micah Parsons said after his debut game . “This hole is massive. This hole is massive. We took a big swing and we missed ginormously. The only way to get out is we probably have to win out. That’s just the reality of this situation. I think the people know that. We know that. From player to coach, we have to play better. It’s not just the players. It’s coaches, the whole thing, we have to all be better. I definitely look at that.”

Latest Packers Playoff Projections

Playoffs? Are you kidding me? The Packers are in ninth place in the NFC, though they’d move up to eighth if Seattle loses to San Francisco on Sunday. Along with the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Rams, Green Bay’s 4-5 record in conference games is becoming increasingly problematic.

Here’s what the computers say about Green Bay’s playoff chances.

According to The Athletic’s Playoff Predictor had a 64 percent chance of qualifying for the playoffs before hosting Minnesota. Now, with back-to-back losses, that’s down to 25 percent.

At ESPN , the Packers had a 62 percent chance of reaching the playoffs two weeks ago. Now, that’s tumbled all the way to 19 percent.

At NFL.com , the Packers had a 62 percent chance of reaching the playoffs before the Minnesota game. Now, it’s 23 percent.

At Playoff Status , the Packers had a 66 percent chance of reaching the playoffs a couple weeks ago and would have been at 63 percent with a win over the Rams. Instead, their chances have been cut to 31 percent.

Using Stick to the Model ’s Playoff Machine, the Packers had a 62 percent chance of reaching the playoffs before the back-to-back blowout losses. Now, they have a 16 percent chance. If Green Bay can somehow win five of its final six games, it would have an 82 percent chance of reaching the postseason.

But, to quote Mora, the Packers just have to win a game.

“Yeah, it’s extremely disappointing,” LaFleur said. “And like I told the team, it’s always 1-0, but we’re in a one-game season from here on out. We’ve dug ourself a hole, and we’ve got to put in the work to put yourself in position to even win a football game. And it all starts in practice.”

What gives LaFleur the belief the team can grab a shovel and dig itself out of the hole instead of simply dropping it on its collective toes?

“Because we’re going to take it one day at a time,” LaFleur said. “I know for a fact this group cares. They care a lot, and they’ve been willing to work. Unfortunately, like you just mentioned, we’ve put ourselves behind the 8-ball.”

Remaining Strength of Schedule

The Packers’ six remaining opponents have a combined .550 winning percentage. That’s the ninth-toughest remaining slate of games. Never mind the NFC North teams. Everyone in the division seems out of reach. Focusing on the Rams and Seahawks, here is how it shapes up.

Rams (7-4): home against Chiefs, at 49ers, home against Cowboys, at Seahawks and Buccaneers, home against Seahawks. Those six teams have a combined .607 winning percentage, second-toughest in the league.

Seahawks (6-4): at 49ers on Sunday, home against Cowboys and Giants, at Eagles, home against Rams, at Panthers, home against Rams. Those seven teams have a combined .582 winning percentage, fourth-toughest in the league.

Packers (6-5): at Saints, home against Bills and Dolphins, at Bears, home against Texans and Lions. After the New Orleans game, four of their final five games are at Lambeau.

“You never know how the schedule is going to go and who they may lose to and who we may win against,” nickel Javon Bullard said. “Really, you just got to take it one game at a time. Shit, if we win out, you never know where the chips are going to fall.”

The Packers finished the night with 244 yards and three turnovers. The Rams had 241 rushing yards, 374 total yards and a 2-to-1 edge in time of possession.

“We knew we needed to come in and win this game,” receiver Matthew Golden said. “We knew it was a must win. It hurts we lost, but now like every game matters from here on out. We’ve got to take it one game at a time, and we’ve got to go out there and dominate.”

If you'd like to further ruin your Thanksgiving Eve, let me present to you @JacobWestendorf's winners and losers from the Packers loss to the Rams. ⬇️https://t.co/9kenWavnEa — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 26, 2026

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