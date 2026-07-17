Ranking Every Player on Packers Roster, Part 4: Breaking Through the Line

You can never have enough quality offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers will enter training camp feeling good about their new starting offensive line. There are serious questions about the depth, and they’ll be looking to these five players to help.

No. 80: G/C Dylan Barrett

An undrafted free agent from Iowa State, Barrett received a $15,000 signing bonus but no guaranteed base salary as part of his contract.

Barrett spent his first two seasons at Wisconsin, where he barely played, before finishing with two seasons at Iowa State, where he played mostly left guard with some right guard. He started the first six games of his senior season before slipping into a part-time role. He allowed one sack in 236 pass-protecting snaps, according to PFF.

“I think my physicality, the nature of how I play with how physical I am, my versatility with being able to play both guards and center,” he told Draft Diamonds before the draft . “It’s not always shown on film, but I love to celebrate my teammates and their accomplishments whether it’s because I could’ve contributed for a block and they scored a touchdown or the defense and they make a play like it always brings me joy to see my teammates succeed. And I think the film brings out my physicality.”

During Green Bay’s offseason program, he got some reps at center as well as guard. Obviously, as a young lineman, the more you can do, the better.

No. 79: G Josh Gesky

An undrafted free agent from Illinois, Gesky received a $15,000 signing bonus and $200,000 of his base salary for this season was guaranteed.

Gesky started for most of his final three seasons with the Illini, with more than 1,500 snaps at left guard during his final two seasons. In 417 pass-protecting snaps as a senior, he was charged with one sack.

Gesky played at about 330 pounds during his senior season but blazed through his pro day workout at 308. He ran his 40 in 5.03 seconds and had a 33-inch vertical.

“I wanted to obviously show how fast I am here, so I'm a little bit lighter now. I'm able to move,” Gesky told Illini Inquirer at pro day . “I'm able to show I can play at 308, I'm able to play at 330. Whatever teams need me at, I'm going to be able to go out there and show them I can do it. I thought today was a great opportunity to show them that. I felt really good about the numbers I put up. I worked a lot of long hours, a lot of people to thank for it, a lot of work went into it.”

He spent OTAs and minicamp playing left guard.

No. 78: G Dillon Wade

Green Bay Packers offensive linemen Dalton Cooper and Dillon Wade (68) run through drills at minicamp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

An undrafted free agent from Auburn, Wade received a $15,000 signing bonus and $200,000 of his base salary for this season was guaranteed.

Wade started at left tackle at Tulsa in 2022 and at Auburn in 2023. In 2024, he saw significant action at left tackle, left guard and right tackle. Finally, as a senior in 2025, he was anchored at left tackle. PFF charged him with one sack in 446 pass-protecting snaps.

“I was just thankful to the coaches at Auburn for giving me an opportunity to showcase my talents and abilities,” Wade told On SI’s Justin Melo . “I think playing guard allowed me to take another step forward in my NFL Draft journey.”

He spent the offseason practices at left guard, typically working alongside of or ahead of the other undrafted rookies mentioned above.

No. 77: G/C Donovan Jennings

An undrafted free agent in 2024 after being a 45-game starter at left tackle at South Florida, Jennings spent his rookie season on the practice squad before breaking through and making the 53 last year. He played his first snaps on offense in mop-up duty in the blowout loss to Baltimore late in the season. He would have started the Week 18 game at Minnesota but was hit in the throat at practice.

“It’s definitely tough knowing that I would’ve been in a good spot this week to play a lot of football,” he said at the time. “I was looking forward to putting a lot of good stuff on film. But God never has no doubts and He’s just delaying the inevitable.”

Jennings worked at guard as a rookie but added center to his repertoire last year. After sitting out the start of this year’s offseason practices due to an undisclosed injury, his positional flexibility should help him in his push to retain a roster spot.

“I’m pleased with the way I progressed and the way I’ve made the transition,” he said. “In college, I played all tackle; here, I’ve been a lot of center and guard. I made the transition real nice. I think I was able to have a great offseason and show them what type of player I am.”

No. 76: G/T Karsen Barnhart

Barnhart will be entering his third NFL training camp. He went undrafted in 2024 and signed with the Chargers, for whom he spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He failed to make their roster in 2025 and spent time on the practice squads of the Broncos and Buccaneers before joining the Packers late in the season.

Barnhart brings versatility. He started 31 games at Michigan and played every position but center, with most of his work coming at right tackle (946 snaps) and left tackle (540). This offseason, he worked at right tackle and right guard. He took some No. 2 reps at right tackle during OTAs.

Former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh called him “tough as a $2 steak.”

In 2022, then-Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy called him: “One of the grittiest, hardworking dudes I’ve ever been around. And you’ll never hear a peep out of him. He never complains, he puts his head down and works and that’s the kind of guy that I want to be behind, that’s the kind of guy I want to follow.”

Every year, I rank every player on the Packers roster based on talent, importance, salary etc. I will again this year, too.



For now, let's cut right to the chase. Here is a quick-hitting look at the 2⃣5⃣ most important players for the 2026 season.⬇️https://t.co/ezDAkl7vmd — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) June 17, 2026

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