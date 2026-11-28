GREEN BAY, Wis. – To the victors go the spoils.

That’s true in most walks of life. In the NFL, the victors get punished and the losers get the spoils.

The Green Bay Packers fell to 6-5 with their loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night. The Packers turned a 13-13 halftime tie into a 26-13 loss because during the final 30 minutes the offense gained only two first downs and the defense gave up almost 200 rushing yards.

By the time Week 12 is complete, the Packers could essentially be in last place in the NFC North by three games with six games remaining. In one of the biggest games of the season, the Bears rallied past the Lions on Thanksgiving to snap a first-place tie in the division. The Bears are 9-2 and the Lions are 8-3. The Vikings are 7-3 and will host the Falcons, who are 3-7.

If Minnesota wins, it would improve to 8-3. That would be a two-game lead over Green Bay but it also would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker to make it a three-game edge in reality.

Put simply, it would take a wholesale collapse by one of the NFC North teams and an end-of-season rally by the Packers for Green Bay to get out of the division basement.

Generally speaking, the spoils for being a bad team are two-fold. One, it’s draft positioning. However, the Packers have a solid record and they won’t have a first-round pick, anyway. The other is scheduling.

The Last-Place Schedule

In the name of parity, part of the schedule is based on division finish. For a few games, the first-place team from a division in 2026 will play first-place teams from other divisions in 2027 and the last-place team will play last-place teams.

However, there are only three such games every season. In 2027, those games will come against the NFC East, NFC South and AFC North. As it stands, that would mean games against the Eagles, who are a half-game behind the Cowboys in the NFC East, the Saints, who are one of three teams in the NFC South with three wins headed into Sunday, and the Ravens, who are solidly in the basement in the AFC North.

Of course, two of those teams aren’t your typical last-place teams and could quickly rebound.

The Eagles’ streak of four consecutive seasons with at least 11 wins ended when star quarterback Jalen Hurts was ruled out for the season due to blood clots. Hurts is 59-28 as a starter.

With a six-game losing streak, the Ravens crumbled with quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined first by a sprained ankle and then a broken thumb. He is 79-33 as a starter in his career.

The Huge Challenges for Packers

Most of the NFL schedule is known years in advance. In 2027, the NFC North will play the NFC West and AFC West. Along with home-and-home games against their division rivals, there won’t be many free lunches next season.

Subject to change based on the last-place teams, here is an early look at Green Bay’s schedule for next season.

NFC North: The NFC North might wind up being the best division in NFL history with a combined 23-6 record against teams from other divisions. That means six grueling games. If there’s reason for hope, the Bears have major cap problems and maybe some team will do everyone a favor and hire Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores as a head coach.

NFC West: The Packers will host the Rams and Seahawks and visit the 49ers and Cardinals. They are a combined 25-17.

The NFC West is the second-best division in the league. The 49ers are old but destroying everyone with their NFC-best 9-1 record. The Rams are older, too, especially at quarterback, but are 7-4 after beating up the Packers. The Seahawks are 6-4 but the defending Super Bowl champions. The Cardinals are 3-8 and have quarterback issues.

AFC West: The Packers will host the Broncos and Raiders and play at the Chiefs and Chargers. They are a combined 21-22, skewed by the Chargers’ stunning 1-10 record.

The Broncos and Chiefs are 8-3 and will be strong for years. The Raiders might be on the rise with quarterback Fernando Mendoza and the Chargers will have a chance most weeks with Justin Herbert so long as they find the right coach.

From those 14 predetermined opponents, 11 games will come against teams that have winning records. The other three games are from the last-place schedule.

The Packers’ (Potential) 2027 Schedule

Here’s the 17-game schedule, with their records headed into Sunday’s game and with the assumption the Packers will finish in last place. Remember, the Packers have nine home games this season so will have only eight next season.

Home: Bears (9-2), Lions (8-3), Vikings (7-3), Rams (7-4), Seahawks (6-4), Broncos (8-3), Raiders (4-7), NFC East (Eagles are 4-7).

Away: Bears (9-2), Lions (8-3), Vikings (7-3), 49ers (9-1), Cardinals (3-8), Chiefs (8-3), Chargers (1-9), NFC South (Saints are 3-7), AFC North (Ravens are 4-7).

Added together, the teams from that potential 17-game schedule have a 105-76 record. That’s a .580 winning percentage.

The home slate is particularly tough, with six of the eight opponents having winning records. They are a combined 53-33, good for a .616 winning percentage.

While teams tend to rise and fall like the tide, there is little reason to believe the teams that are good this season won’t be good next season. Moreover, there is reason to believe that teams that aren’t good this season will be better next season. Finally, there won’t be many games against bad or inexperienced quarterbacks.

Added together, the Packers are 1-4 against teams with winning records this season, with the lone win coming against the Bears without Caleb Williams. The Packers are going to have to be much better in big games in order to rebound next season.