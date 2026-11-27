GREEN BAY, Wis. – Christian Watson was on the type of heater that had become typical of his season.

At the 2-minute warning of the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Rams on Wednesday, Watson had caught all four targets for 65 yards, including a 32-yard catch that set up the team’s first score and a touchdown that pulled it within 13-10 midway through the second quarter.

Everything changed at the 2-minute mark, though. On fourth-and-1, Jordan Love floated one to the sideline to Watson, who was obliterated by Rams safety Kamren Kinchens. Watson suffered a concussion, Kinchens was ejected …

And the game was over for the Packers.

The Packers went from a 13-13 halftime tie to losing 26-13. They gained only 55 yards in the second half, with Love throwing for 44.

“Oh, yeah, you need your best players out there,” coach Matt LaFleur said after the game. “When they’re not out there, it certainly hurts your chances. He’s a guy that’s tough to replace – the combination of speed and size, his ability to move around our offense and put him in different spots. I think he’s playing at a really high level right now.”

LaFleur’s answer sounds like excuse-making, though that probably wasn’t his intention.

Regardless, it’s a coach’s job to come up with answers and LaFleur failed miserably.

Is it hard to replace a premier receiver like Watson? Of course it is. He’s third in the league with 981 receiving yards and probably would have blown past 1,000 yards on Wednesday.

Rams Found a Way Against Packers

But look at what his good friend, Rams coach Sean McVay, overcame in leading his team to a fifth consecutive win.

What’s harder than replacing one premier receiver? How about replacing two.

Puka Nacua, who led the NFL in receptions and yards last season, is on injured reserve following knee surgery. Davante Adams, who led the NFL in touchdown receptions last season, is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He might not be an elite receiver with his 34th birthday approaching but had two huge games this season.

The Rams beat the Packers with Konata Mumpfield, a seventh-round pick last year, as the team’s leading receiver.

At least the Packers had Matthew Golden, a first-round pick last year and breakout star this year. However, instead of picking up the slack and carrying the passing game on his back, he caught 1-of-5 targets. He was given two opportunities during the second half. One pass was intercepted and another pass was ruled incomplete after initially being deemed an interception.

The Rams wound up blowing out the Packers in the second half. They went three-and-out-punt, two plays and an interception, three-and-out punt and seven plays and an interception. Their 19 minutes, 20 seconds of time of possession for the game was the fourth-lowest for any team this season, which played a role in the defense’s demise.

McVay is one of the best coaches in the league. He’s one of those coaches who can beat your team with his players and then beat his team with your players. No Nacua and Adams? No problem for McVay’s Rams. No Watson? Impossible-to-overcome problem for LaFleur’s Packers.

Obviously, all teams aren’t created equally from a talent perspective. With the dynamic backfield duo of Blake Corum and Kyren Williams, McVay has a powerhouse running game, and he leaned on it to run over the Packers during the second half. The Packers have no running game whatsoever.

But, again, credit to McVay, who probably would rather throw the ball over the yard but understands the reality and is willing to adjust.

It wasn’t just the receivers. The Rams opened the game without their starting center and left guard. On the first play of the fourth quarter, their starting right tackle was injured. On the second play of the fourth quarter, their starting left guard was injured.

With four backup linemen on the field, the Rams rushed for 122 yards in the fourth quarter.

The Packers couldn’t run for 122 yards in a game if they lined up with nine linemen on the field.

Green Bay is on pace for the worst rushing attack in NFL history. The left tackle was a first-round pick. The left guard – or the player who is supposed to be the left guard – was given a huge contract in free agency. The center was given a big contract in free agency. The right tackle was a second-round pick. Three veterans were added early in the season.

It’s possible that LaFleur was handed terrible personnel on the offensive line.

Then again, it’s possible – maybe even likely – that LaFleur’s offensive line coach, Luke Butkus, has done a terrible job in developing those players. It’s possible that the team’s never-ending quest for finding players capable of playing multiple positions means they don’t have blockers capable of playing a single position.

By injuries or by choice, the Packers have churned through seven starting line combinations.

It’s also possible the one thing that’s wrong with the running game is having a head coach and play-caller who won’t call running plays, even though running the ball has been a big part of his history with the team.

Matt LaFleur Ignores Running Game

Against the Vikings, who have the best blitz packages in the game, the Packers ran the ball 16 times. Against the Rams, who have the best collection of pass rushers in the game, the Packers ran the ball 14 times.

How does that make any sense?

Against the Rams, the Packers handed off the ball six times for 37 yards in the second quarter. Savion Williams had a 13-yard run and MarShawn Lloyd had a 10-yard run. Only four running plays were called in the second half of a game that didn’t hit a two-score margin until there was 6:13 left in regulation.

Sean Rhyan had some thoughts on how to change the #Packers offense.@fox11news pic.twitter.com/kMsK0Fp6Yf — Michael Gross (@MichaelSGross) November 26, 2026

“When your first two runs are negative runs, it’s hard but it’s our first two runs,” center Sean Rhyan said. “You’ve got to let us be able to get through it and set our pads and figure out how they’re playing it instead of, shit, negative-6 rushing yards and just throwing it up. It’s hard, especially when they know what they’re trying to do.”

Good teams are capable of winning games in multiple ways. The Packers, at least on offense, are capable of winning games only if Love plays like an MVP.

That’s on LaFleur. It’s on his game plans, his play-calling and the men he hired for key roles on the coaching staff.

Eleven games into the season, it is what it is. Running games are built on the practice field in August, not do-or-die games in December and January.

The Packers’ flickering playoff hopes will rest on Love and his receivers. They can’t run the football because they haven’t run the football and won’t run the football. Everybody knows that, which is why they’re running out of time and their season is in danger of running into the abyss of elimination.

The Packers were turned into turkeys by the Rams last night in yet another big-game loss. That and more bad holiday puns in this week's Overreactions. ⬇️https://t.co/0OWYrffCTQ — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 26, 2026

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