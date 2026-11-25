GREEN BAY, Wis. – Thanksgiving Eve was supposed to be about the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

Instead, the men who led the Packers to their last Super Bowl win, Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers, stole the turkey and pumpkin pie.

And the ice cream sandwiches. And then took a snore-filled snooze.

The Steelers on Tuesday night announced that they had benched Rodgers – Rodgers allegedly learned the news from teammate Pat Freiermuth. Rodgers, naturally, went on The Pat McAfee Show to go scorched earth on McCarthy, accusing him of napping in team meetings and skipping walk-throughs.

The Steelers, predictably, Rodgers released shortly thereafter.

It’s possible Rodgers’ NFL career is over. He had said this would be his final season, anyway, and now he’s out of a job. The bad teams have no need to bring in Rodgers as a starting quarterback. The good teams might not want to upset the apple cart by bringing in Rodgers as a backup quarterback.

However, what about the team for which he won four NFL MVPs?

What about the Packers?

The Packers are 6-4 entering Wednesday night’s game at the Rams. A win over Los Angeles would be a key step – and necessary step – toward returning the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year since the Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets in 2023.

The Packers are a good team with a really good quarterback. Jordan Love has been the rising tide that lifts all boats. He’s led a team with a horrendous offensive line, no running game and an abundance of dropped passes and penalties into position to reach the playoffs.

But there is no margin for error. If Love were to be knocked out for two quarters of a game or for two games, the Packers would face an almost insurmountable challenge to win. And given their backs-against-the-wall spot in the playoff race, their postseason hopes could be knocked out if Love were to be knocked out of a game.

The Packers enjoyed two years of sensational backup play with Malik Willis. With Willis signing to become the starting quarterback with the Dolphins this past offseason, the Packers pivoted to 37-year-old Tyrod Taylor. Taylor has had a long and successful career, but his best days are, clearly, behind him. His value to the roster is in his experience, wisdom and know-how.

Taylor is probably good enough to keep the Packers in the game against lesser opponents but he’s probably not good enough to go out and win a game against a quality opponent – and there’s a bunch of those on Green Bay’s remaining schedule.

So, what about Rodgers?

Rodgers will turn 43 next week. He, obviously, isn’t the player who won Super Bowl MVP in 2010 and NFL MVPs in 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021. He’s not the player who ranks fourth in NFL history in passer rating.

But he’s not bad – and would be an upgrade over Taylor. He had three consecutive games of three touchdown passes for the Steelers earlier this season. He’s immobile and no longer a magician in the pocket. But he can still sling the football and can win any play before the ball is snapped.

If Love were to miss a game or two, who would give the Packers the better chance of winning a game and keeping their season alive? Taylor or Rodgers.

The answer is Rodgers.

Yes, there is baggage. That is obvious. Rodgers threw McCarthy under the bus in Green Bay and, predictably, did it again during their reunion season in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) scrambles against Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Long Conversations Would Be Required

One high-ranking executive told Packers On SI that he wouldn’t touch Rodgers with a “1,000-foot pole.”

But if you’re general manager Brian Gutekunst and the goal is to build the best top-to-bottom roster to weather whatever challenge comes your way, then adding Rodgers should at least be a conversation.

The conversation would have to start internally with coach Matt LaFleur. LaFleur and Rodgers butted heads during their four seasons together, but they also reached incredible heights. From a team perspective, there were trips to the NFC Championship Game in 2019 and 2020 and the No. 1 seed in 2021. From a personal perspective, Rodgers won MVP in 2020 and 2021.

The conversation, obviously, would have to include Love. By all accounts, including their own, they enjoyed a strong relationship during their three seasons together. When the Packers traded Rodgers, Rodgers understood that Love’s time had arrived. What would Love think about sharing a quarterback room with Rodgers again?

And then there would have to be a long and brutally honest conversation with Rodgers.

What would Rodgers think about a full-circle ending to his career? From 2015 through 2017, Rodgers was the backup to Brett Favre. Now, he’d be the backup to Love for the final handful of games of his final season.

What would Rodgers think about being the clear and obvious backup quarterback? There would be no scenario in which Rodgers would compete for the starting job or push for playing time. He’d be the football equivalent of a fire extinguisher, with the glass broken only in case of emergency.

Would Rodgers be a distraction? Not if handled correctly by all parties. Other than talking to reporters upon joining the Packers, he would not make himself available to media. He would not go on the air with McAfee. He wouldn’t say a word. He’d be as anonymous as the backup long snapper during training camp.

Yes, he’d be a hot topic for a few days but, so long as Rodgers embraced the role of being one of 53 players on the roster – nothing more, nothing less – the story would quickly die down.

Aaron Rodgers Can Help … Maybe

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after a touchdown pass against the Raiders. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rodgers remains a good quarterback. Not a great quarterback but he’s a good one. He could help the Packers if disaster struck on gameday. He could help Love behind the scenes because of his experience in 267 career starts and in LaFleur’s offense.

Love has taken a beating at times this season behind Green Bay’s undermanned and/or underprepared offensive line. Maybe Love can survive all 17-plus games and play every meaningful snap. He’s also one blown block away from the sideline.

While there’s a narrative that Rodgers is a selfish, uncoachable, back-stabber, he loved his time in Green Bay and holds the team in high regard. Chances are, he’d be a model citizen.

“The falls there are just awesome, when the weather gets that cool little nip,” he said before the Packers-Steelers preseason game. “I loved the night games at Lambeau, especially the Sunday nights, Monday nights and occasional Thursday nights. Just so much fun. There’s nothing like that crowd. Been other places, but there’s nothing like that fan base and the way they travel and the crowds at home.

“Players around the league they talk about how special it is to play at Lambeau, and sometimes you might miss that or forget about that when you’re playing because it becomes so normal to have such an amazing crowd and they’re tailgating and they’re loud and they rarely sell their tickets to other teams’ fans.

“There’s a lot of great things about Wisconsin. I grew up there, really, and became a little more mature as an adult over the years there and had a great time and still have a lot of close friends there, a lot of fond memories.”

Or, as Rodgers said in his good-bye to Green Bay after the trade “This is not the end for us. I will see you again Green Bay, you’ll always have my heart.”

Rodgers spent 18 glorious seasons with the Packers. If everyone is in the right spot mentally – and that is a big if, obviously – he could finish his career where it started.

In what's essentially a must-win game, here are three reasons why the Packers will earn a critical victory over the Rams tonight.



(Opposite side of this story coming shortly.) ⬇️https://t.co/t25ekTvQDE — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 25, 2026

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER