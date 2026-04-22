The Best (And Worst) Second-Round Picks in Packers History

The Green Bay Packers don’t have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That might be OK, though, because of their history of success in the second round.

Looking to the start of the Common Draft era in 1967, here are the best and worst of the Packers’ second-round selections.

Trending: LB Edgerrin Cooper in 2024

Of course, it’s far too soon to put Cooper on any best-of lists. But after two solid seasons, his career might be ready to take off this season. His two-year tally includes 205 tackles, four sacks, 17 tackles for losses, one interception, eight passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

With elite athleticism and a nose for the football, he’s got a chance to be a perennial Pro Bowler.

No. 9: WR Randall Cobb in 2011

Cobb had a superb 13-year career, starting with eight seasons with the Packers. In 10 total seasons with Green Bay, he caught 532 passes for 6,316 yards and 47 touchdowns. He had a monster year in 2014 with 91 catches for 1,297 yards and 12 scores, part of a stretch of four consecutive seasons with 60-plus catches.

No. 8: G Elgton Jenkins in 2019

Jenkins was released this offseason after seven excellent seasons that included Pro Bowls in 2020 and 2022. His best days were at left guard, but he saw considerable action at left tackle, right tackle and center, as well. He allowed nine sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s the quintessential Packers lineman.

No. 7: LT Chad Clifton in 2000

Clifton started 160 games in 12 seasons. He overcame Warren Sapp’s infamous cheap shot in 2002 to earn Pro Bowl honors in 2007 and 2010, the latter being the team’s Super Bowl season. Clifton, not unlike David Bakhtiari and Zach Tom, is one of those players who was so naturally talented that he could flourish against elite pass rushers on limited practice snaps.

No. 6: WR Greg Jennings in 2006

Green Bay Packers receiver Greg Jennings (85) catches a pass for a touchdown in Super Bowl XLV,. | Benny Sieu/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jennings was the starting point of Green Bay’s pantheon of superb second-round receivers. Taken with the 52nd overall selection – that’s Green Bay’s pick this year – Jennings in seven seasons with the team caught 425 passes for 6,537 yards and 53 touchdowns.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Jennings had three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons – and five consecutive 900-yard seasons – including 76 catches for 1,265 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2010, when he played a starring role on the road to a Super Bowl championship.

No. 5: S Darren Sharper in 1997

Sharper was a tremendous player. In 14 seasons with the Packers, Vikings and Saints, he intercepted 63 passes, including 11 pick-sixes. He had nine interceptions in 2000, 2005 and 2009, with league-leading marks in 2000 and 2009.

Sharper used his elite range to earn first- or second-team All-Pro in six seasons. He might have had a chance for the Hall of Fame if not for the “horrible” and “disgraceful” conduct that landed him in prison.

No. 4: WR Jordy Nelson in 2009

Whether it was a play-action shot play or a back-shoulder opportunity on the sideline, Nelson for a span of several seasons was one of the most feared offensive weapons in the NFL.

After three so-so seasons to start his career, Nelson seemingly used a breakout game in the Super Bowl to propel the rest of his career. His 2014 season of 98 receptions for 1,519 yards and 13 touchdowns was quietly one of the best in NFL history.

Nelson topped 1,200 yards in three of four seasons, then did it again in 2016 after sitting out the 2015 season with a torn ACL. In his five seasons from 2011 through 2016, he caught 57 touchdowns. In franchise history, he ranks fourth with 530 catches and third with 69 touchdowns.

No. 3: S Nick Collins in 2005

Green Bay Packers safety Nick Collins (36) celebrates his touchdown on an interception return in Super Bowl XLV. | Tom Lynn/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Collins was on a Hall of Fame trajectory before a career-ending injury in the second game of the 2011 season.

After four interceptions in his first three seasons, Collins in 2008, 2009 and 2010 earned second-team All-Pro honors all three times and intercepted a total of 17 passes. That doesn’t include his pick-six in the Super Bowl, which wound up being the final interception of a too-short career.

No. 2: WR Davante Adams in 2014

Adams will be a sure-fire Hall of Famer following his career. A 12-year pro, Adams topped 1,000 career catches last season. With a league-leading 14 touchdowns last season for the Rams, he’s up to 117 for his career.

Adams spent eight seasons with Green Bay. He caught 669 passes for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns. In franchise history, those marks rank second, fourth and second, respectively. In 2020, he led the NFL with 18 touchdowns. Had he not missed two games, he might have won the Receiver Triple Crown. In 2021, he caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 scores. It marked the fifth time he hit double-digits touchdowns for Green Bay.

No. 1: S LeRoy Butler in 1990

Who else can be No. 1 but the Hall of Famer?

In 12 seasons, Butler was a first-team All-Pro four times. He finished his career with 38 interceptions, 20.5 sacks and 12 forced fumbles. He was the first safety in NFL history with 20-plus interceptions and 20-plus sacks. Sacks became an official stat in 1982. He’s one of five players with 35-plus interceptions and 20-plus sacks.

Quarterback Brian Brohm was one of the worst second-round picks in Packers history. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

No. 5: CB Josh Jackson in 2018

In Gutekunst’s first draft, he drafted Jaire Alexander in the first round and Jackson in the second round. With excellent size and elite ball skills, there were sky-high hopes for Jackson. He lasted only three seasons with the Packers before he was traded to the Giants, for whom he never played in a game.

After intercepting eight passes in 13 games for Iowa in 2017, he intercepted zero passes in 49 games (16 starts) in the NFL.

No. 4: CB Kevin King in 2017

You might have heard about the player the Packers didn’t select during Ted Thompson’s final draft.

No. 3: WR Dave Dunaway in 1967

Dunaway spent his rookie season on Green Bay’s practice squad. In 1968, he didn’t catch a pass and was released after two games.

Most of his action came with the Giants as a punter in 1969.

No. 2: RB Virgil Robinson in 1971

Imagine the outrage if this happened today: Robinson was so bad that he failed to make Green Bay’s roster as a rookie. Robinson played in 14 games with the Saints, averaging 2.9 yards per carry in two seasons.

What went wrong? The Steelers signed him in 1973, with coach Chuck Noll explaining: “He went to camp with the Packers, but they used him as a defensive back and a wide receiver. The Packers didn’t use him as a running back at all.”

No. 1: QB Brian Brohm in 2008

With Aaron Rodgers getting ready to succeed Brett Favre, the Packers drafted Brohm in the second round. At the time, some pundits thought Brohm, not Rodgers, would be the team’s next longtime starter.

Yeah, not so much. Brohm was released at the end of training camp in 2009 and never played in a game for the team.

In 52 career passes for the Bills in 2009 and 2010, he threw five interceptions. Among all second-round quarterbacks in NFL history, his 26.0 passer rating is the sixth-lowest of all-time and the worst among all second-round quarterbacks drafted since 2000.

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