In 2023, the Green Bay Packers kicked off the Jordan Love era by beating the Bears. Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas started at cornerback. With sky-high expectations to start the 2024 season, the Packers started former first-round picks Alexander and Eric Stokes at cornerback for their loss to the Eagles.

At the trade deadline in 2023, general manager Brian Gutekunst traded Douglas. In free agency in 2025, he signed Nate Hobbs to a big contract and let Stokes sign with the Raiders. A few months later, he released Alexander.

As it turned out, Hobbs was an injury-plagued bust and Stokes had a rebound season with the Raiders. So, it was back to the drawing board. Gutekunst dumped Hobbs, signed Benjamin St-Juste and drafted Brandon Cisse and Domani Jackson.

Will that be the answer to stopping Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson?

We take a closer look in Part 9 of our Three Questions series.

Will Benjamin St-Juste Be Better Than Nate Hobbs?

The Packers gave Nate Hobbs a four-year, $48 million contract in free agency last offseason that included a $16 million signing bonus. It was a lot of money for a defensive back who had mostly played in the slot and hadn’t made many plays.

Their bet didn’t pay off. As a consequence, the Packers will be paying for Hobbs the next two seasons, with dead-money charges of $4 million in 2026 and $8 million in 2027.

The Packers are taking a much wiser approach with Benjamin St-Juste, whose two-year, $10 million contract is worth less than Hobbs’ bonus and dead-money residue.

St-Juste was a third-round pick by Washington in 2021. At 6-foot-3, he has rare size for a cornerback. For the Commanders, he started 42 games during his final three seasons. He gave up a completion rate of just 53.8 percent in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus, and broke up 17 passes in 2023, but wasn’t as impactful in 2024 and settled for only a one-year deal with the Chargers.

He started only two games and played 264 coverage snaps last season but was excellent when on the field. Of the 94 players with that many coverage snaps, he was sixth with a 47.5 completion percentage and 60.9 passer rating allowed, according to PFF.

Can he compete for a starting job? He’s got to get healthy first, after missing all of the offseason practices.

“I think that’s a wait-and-see approach,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I am excited about the player, though. We’ve gone against him when he was in Washington. Certainly what he put on tape last year with the Chargers, I thought was impressive. He’s a really intelligent guy, so I’m excited about him. Obviously, you can’t coach that size and length that he possesses, so he’ll definitely be in the mix.”

What About the Rookies?

Green Bay Packers Brandon Cisse works on his tackling at minicamp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2025 when Gutekunst signed Hobbs, the only addition in the draft was seventh-rounder Micah Robinson. He left nothing to chance this offseason. In addition to signing St-Juste, he drafted Brandon Cisse in the second round and Domani Jackson in the sixth round.

Both players were transfers. Cisse thrived in the jump from North Carolina State to South Carolina. Jackson opened his career at USC but wound up being benched for part of last season at Alabama, then returned to the starting lineup for the stretch run thanks in part to HaHa Clinton-Dix .

Cisse took some first-team reps during the offseason practices but not many. Presumably, he’ll get more opportunities during training camp. Jackson, on the other hand, missed the offseason practices with an undisclosed injury and will be starting at the bottom of the depth chart.

Cisse appreciated the approach from defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

“I think he does a great job trying to utilize my skill-set,” he said. “He’s very tough on me. I’m excited for that challenge. He challenges me every day to be great, and he’s going to get on me when I get beat. He’s going to cuss me out in front of everybody, but it’s just all out of love because he wants to see me be great. I’m just thankful to have somebody who’s invested into me like that and a great coach.”

During OTAs, Jordan Love was asked if he’d throw the ball at Cisse to test the rookie.

“I’ll try not to throw the ball to Brandon Cisse. Definitely not. Will try not to,” Love joked.

Fine, but he will test him.

“On the defensive side, yeah, I love watching some of the young guys out there, seeing what they’re doing, seeing what they’re capable of,” he said. “You want to attack guys when you see them out there, just to see what kind of plays they’re going to be making. But, yeah, try and avoid throwing the ball to the defense as much as possible.”

More Things Change, the More They Stay the Same?

Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) intercepts the ball in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That’s about 800 words written about the Packers’ cornerbacks, and not one of them mentioned the returning starting tandem of Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine. It’s certainly possible they will be in the starting lineup once again when the season kicks off at the Vikings in less than two months.

Nixon ranked among the NFL leaders with 17 passes defensed but tied for the league lead with 12 penalties. He had only one interception – though it was an enormous one as it saved the game against the Bears.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) intercepts a pass intended for Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Valentine, in general, covered better than Nixon but he didn’t make many plays on the ball, didn’t intercept any passes (until the playoffs) and didn’t look good trying to tackle anyone.

The Packers need to do better, though that doesn’t necessarily mean replacing both players in the lineup. Last season was Nixon’s first as a full-time perimeter cornerback. He’s risen to every challenge in his career and might do so again. Valentine might rise to the occasion with the new competition.

“I think it’s good for me,” Nixon said of focusing on cornerback. “I feel like I’m a football player. I can play offense, defense, return punts. I always feel like I was a real football player, but now I can focus on just being corner and it’s been going really good. I think I had a really good last year and I’m sure I’ll have a great year this year.”

In both cases, there will be no shortage of motivation as they enter their contract seasons.

Whoever starts, they will face a critical mission given the questionable pass rush .

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