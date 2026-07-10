Three Concerning Questions About Tucker Kraft, Packers’ Tight End Depth Chart

In 2023, the Green Bay Packers used their Day 2 draft picks on tight ends with Luke Musgrave in the second round and Tucker Kraft in the third round.

Only one of those players panned out, of course, and he’s coming off a torn ACL. So, instead of having a potential two-headed monster at tight end, the Packers will enter the upcoming season filled with concerns.

In Part 3 of our “Three Questions” series, here’s a look at the Packers’ tight ends.

1. Will Tucker Kraft’s Confidence Be Correct?

Because ACL injuries are relatively commonplace in sports, the comebacks can be taken for granted.

Kraft believed he was the best “do-it-all” tight end in the NFL at the time of his injury. He sees no reason why he shouldn’t get back to that level.

“I’m not really buying into the people come back off an injury and aren’t the same,” Kraft said last month. “People com(ing) back off their injury, if you’re not coming back off your injury the same, then what are you doing? What were you doing your entire rehab?”

Watching Kraft sprint up and down the sideline while rehabbing during OTAs and minicamp, it’s easy to envision Kraft running over defenders and running downfield for catches immediately upon his return. Kraft, clearly, is confident that will be the case.

But what if it’s not?

It would be no slight on Kraft’s comeback and work ethic if he was merely a good tight end to start the season and not a great one. In most cases, that’s just the nature of the injury, no matter Kraft’s bravado.

Before the injury, Kraft set the bar impossibly high.

During the seventh game of the season, Kraft was the Man of Steel against the Steelers. He caught seven passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns and trashed the proud Pittsburgh defense with 128 yards after the catch.

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just how dominant was Kraft in that game?

There were only three other individual games of 128-plus receiving yards by a tight end last season. Again, that’s how many yards Kraft had after the catch in that game.

Stathead has a decade’s worth of YAC data. Kraft’s YAC from that game was the third-most by a tight end over that span and the most since the 2018 season. His 143 total yards were the second-best game by a tight end in Packers history.

The Pittsburgh game was Green Bay’s seventh of the season. By the end of it, he was third among tight ends with 469 yards and second with six touchdowns. That put him on pace for 1,139 yards and 13 touchdowns; the touchdown count put him on a trajectory for the third-most by a tight end in NFL history.

Kraft wasn’t just a run-after-the-catch player. He was a productive downfield threat – at least when he was given those opportunities – and an excellent blocker.

That’s the level Kraft expects to return to when he’s back on the field for Week 1.

Is that feasible? Who knows, but that’s Kraft’s goal. Why should anyone doubt him?

“I’m doing good. I’m doing better than expected,” he said. “I would really attribute it to the time and the commitment I put into my rehabilitation early on the first three months. That really has catapulted me to where I am now. I feel great. My quad looks great. Swelling is minimal to none. No like weird pains and aches coming out of my treatment and my trainings, so we’re really excited to get this ball rolling and we’re going to take off.”

If Kraft really is ready to roll, the offense could be really good and the contract extension that presumably is being discussed could wind up being a bargain.

2. What’s Luke Musgrave’s Future?

Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) breaks up a pass to Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For as good as Kraft has been, Musgrave has been just as big of a disappointment.

It all started good. He caught 34 passes for 352 yards and one touchdown in 11 games as a rookie, his debut season cut short by a kidney injury. That opened the door for Kraft, who took full advantage.

Musgrave has had chances to reclaim a big role, if not unseat Kraft. During the 2024 offseason, Kraft sustained a torn pectoral. Musgrave got all the No. 1 reps but failed to move the needle. Last season, Musgrave got to be TE1 for the second half of the season but mostly was a nonfactor. This offseason, Musgrave once again got a chance to replace Kraft but did little to distinguish himself.

In 24 games the last two seasons, Musgrave caught 31 passes for 297 yards and zero touchdowns. For his career, he has five games of 40-plus yards; only one came the last two seasons.

Musgrave, who is entering the final season under his rookie contract, will have one more chance to start training camp as Kraft completes his rehab from the knee injury. He could give the Packers an excellent tandem at tight end, which would be huge considering the lack of depth at receiver. Or, he could fade into obscurity.

3. Who Will Block?

The Packers suffered a big loss late last season when John FitzPatrick suffered a torn Achilles during the Week 16 home victory over Chicago.

FitzPatrick had carved out a well-earned role as the team’s blocking specialist. He blocked on more than 60 percent of his snaps. He played with power in the run game and tenacity when kept in for pass protection. As a receiver, he caught 12 passes for 72 yards and one touchdown. His longest gain was 11 yards.

What will the Packers do without him? Kraft is a strong blocker, but FitzPatrick was averaging 16 snaps per game even before Kraft’s injury. Musgrave is not a point-of-attack blocker. Josh Whyle is not a point-of-attack blocker.

Messiah Swinson, who went undrafted in 2024, and Luke Lachey, who was drafted by the Texans in the seventh round in 2025, were strong blockers in college but haven’t played an NFL snap. Undrafted rookie RJ Maryland is more of a supersized receiver than traditional tight end.

There is a roster spot there for the taking for Swinson or Lachey, if either can show the strength, fundamentals and grit to do the dirty work.

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