Tough-as-Nails College Football Playoff Quarterback Will Visit Packers

In Texas Tech history, Graham Harrell, Kliff Kingsbury and Patrick Mahomes hold the top three spots in passing yards, passing touchdowns, total yards and total touchdowns.

Behren Morton, who will have a predraft visit with the Green Bay Packers, is fourth.

Sources: Texas Tech QB Behren Morton has three pre-draft visits after a strong pro day:



🏈 Jets

🏈 Packers

🏈 Panthers



Morton had dinner with the Jets last week; Darren Mougey, Aaron Glenn, and several assistants were at the formal meeting. https://t.co/avVK5Be1ms pic.twitter.com/hfXAvjnnt5 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) March 31, 2026

Morton was behind the wheel as Texas Tech advanced to this year’s College Football Playoff. He threw for 2,780 yards and 22 touchdowns in leading the Red Raiders to their first outright conference championship since 1955.

Morton led the Big 12 with a 66.0 completion percentage, threw only six interceptions and fashioned an NFL passer rating of 105.0.

Morton played through a shoulder injury in 2023 and 2024. It was no run-of-the-mill sprain. Two ligaments connecting the collarbone and shoulder blade were torn. He had surgery after the 2024 season.

“This is the most confidently I can say this is the best I've felt in a really long time,” Morton told Lubbock Online during preseason camp. "I just feel the sensation in my arm kind of coming back. I don't have that huge bump on my shoulder anymore. And I've lost 10, 15 pounds this season too.”

In 2025, he suffered a hairline fracture in his leg. He missed only two games.

“It’s just not how I was raised,” Morton said of staying out of the lineup. “I’m going to do everything possible to get on that field.”

What allowed him to keep going?

“That dude’s the toughest kid I’ve ever coached. His pain tolerance and just toughness and care factor is really high,” Tech coach Joey McGuire said after Morton suffered the injured fibula.

Or, as offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich said, “He’s everything that this program represents and wants to be. This area of West Texas is a tough place. It's a tough place with tough people, and he fits that well.”

In his five games back in the lineup following the fibula injury, the Red Raiders won all five by at least 22 points as Morton threw nine touchdowns and one interception. In the Orange Bowl against Oregon, though, they were blasted 23-0. He threw interceptions and lost a fumble.

Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) passes the ball against the Oregon Ducks. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“Ball happens, the ball rolled not our way that day – didn’t play well,” Morton said at Tech’s recent pro day . “That’s the same thing I talked about, having a chip on your shoulder. That mindset of proving people wrong. I love when people are doubting me and think that I can’t do it. That just fires my fuel so much more.”

His agent is Chris Cabott, who also represents Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Morton is working with the same trainers that are supervising Mahomes’ comeback from a torn ACL.

“It's pretty cool,” Morton said. “Like Pat does his rehab while I work out. So, it's good to pick up bits and pieces from him, for sure.”

Idolizing a Legend

When Behren was a kindergartner, he was assigned a “buddy” from the Texas Tech football team. That person was Harrell, the college legend who had a brief stint with the Packers.

“I knew right then that I wanted to be a Texas Tech football player,” Morton told Dave Campbell Texas Football . “I wanted to be Graham Harrell. It’s been really cool to be the quarterback the year he was inducted into the Ring of Honor, a full-circle moment for me at this university.”

His father, John Morton, led Eastland (Texas) High School to a state championship in 1982, starred at West Texas A&M and had a stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. John Morton eventually returned to Eastland as head coach, where he coached Behren.

“We probably lived very similar lives, coach's kids that probably grew up in a coach's office, and you know what football means to you,” Harrell told The Dallas Morning News . “As a kid, he got to see some really great years at Texas Tech. Now, for him to be the guy that's having that kind of success again, it makes you feel good.”

NFL Is Next for Behren Morton

Morton measured 6-foot-2 with 9 1/2-inch hands at the Scouting Combine. With Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst in attendance at Tech’s pro day, he ran his 40 in 4.89 seconds.

Before his final season, he took part in the prestigious Manning Passing Academy.

“Any time you’re getting hands on work with Eli, Payton and Jon Gruden, it was tremendous,” Morton said via MRT.com. “We got to spend a lot of time off the field too, just learning the Xs and Os and just talking ball, too. We talked about leadership too. It was really cool and I’ll be connected for those guys for a long time now.”

The Packers have two quarterbacks behind Jordan Love, with 2022 third-round pick Desmond Ridder set to battle 2025 third-round pick Kyle McCord for backup duty. Morton is expected to be either a late-round or undrafted prospect.

The visit will get to know Morton both personally and perhaps medically.

Packers Predraft Visits

A top running back | 99th percentile corner | Rising Big Ten blocker | Walk-on to NFL | Round 3 pass rusher | Hard-hitting linebacker | Round 3 receiver

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER