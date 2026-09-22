Week 3 Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Packers Win and Lose After Beating Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Jets on Sunday but, to state the obvious, it was an ugly win that didn’t inspire much confidence that the team has turned a corner.

So, perhaps not surprisingly, the Packers lost ground in our Week 3 Packers On SI Consensus NFL Power Rankings.

What are the Consensus Power Rankings? We take eight sets of national power rankings and turn them into one superpowered power ranking.

The Packers were 16th in our preseason rankings, fell to 17th after their loss to the Vikings and fell to 18th after beating the Jets.

Here is where you’ll find the Packers in the individual rankings, with longer analysis available at the links.

CBS: 13th

The Packers are up one spot in Pete Prisco’s rankings. He’s not exactly excited, though, about what he saw.

“They were staring 0-2 in the face before rallying against the Jets. But they still don't look right on offense,” he wrote.

Sports Illustrated: 17th

Conor Orr pushed the Packers back one place in his rankings.

Noting the “injury shortfalls” that include major injuries to right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele and receiver Jayden Reed, Orr concluded, “Regardless of whatever outlier statistical parameter you’re going to apply to this game – the Packers were the first team to win a game gaining fewer than yada yada yards and yada yada penalties – getting out of there with an overtime victory is good enough given the difficult road ahead.”

ESPN: 17th

The Packers dipped three spots in ESPN’s rankings , which are selected by its team of beat writers.

This week’s theme is “what we know about the QB.” Rob Demovsky knows Jordan Love is “getting hit a lot” – and the outlook isn’t rosy.

“Through two games, Love has taken 18 quarterback hits and been sacked four times,” Demovsky wrote. “And given the state of his offensive line, it might not get much better anytime soon. The Packers lost right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele and their top two left guards, starter Aaron Banks and backup Donovan Jennings, on Sunday.”

The Athletic: 18th

The Packers fell one spot in the rankings put together by Josh Kendall and Chad Graff.

This week’s theme was rookie spotlight, with the authors picking kicker Trey Smack, who is “paying off” the sixth-round investment by making all five field-goal attempts, including the game-winner field goal against the Jets.

“Sure, it was only a 26-yarder,” they wrote, “but the Packers will take any good news they can get right now because Jordan Love is 23rd in the league in EPA per dropback (minus-0.06), and they barely beat the Jets.”

Pro Football Talk: 19th

Mike Florio bumped the Packers up one spot , even though, “Sometimes, a win feels like a loss.”

NFL.com: 20th

The Packers plunged four spots in Nick Shook’s rankings even after beating the Jets. He pointed to the 14 penalties for 133 yards being among the issues.

“The Packers still lack a running game and are a sloppy operation. … The most honest Packers fans will admit Green Bay didn’t play a winning brand of football, which is a highly concerning sign for a team expected to compete for the NFC North crown. Congratulations on the win, though.”

Fox Sports: 20th

The Packers slipped two spots in Ralph Vacchiano’s rankings following a victory that received no style points.

“Yeah, OK, they came back and beat the Jets,” he wrote. “But the Packers had just 199 yards of offense and looked terrible until the end when they finished their comeback. Green Bay doesn't get any credit for a comeback win that looks like a mess, as it did.”

Yahoo: 20th

The Packers are down two spots in Frank Schwab’s rankings. “Nothing looks good” on offense, he wrote, noting the key injuries from Sunday’s win.

“The running game is nonexistent without Josh Jacobs,” he continued. “MarShawn Lloyd has been a nonfactor and got just six carries Sunday before he was essentially benched after a fumble. Jordan Love had just 145 passing yards against a Jets secondary that was historically bad last season and didn't have Minkah Fitzpatrick. … The Packers are lucky the hapless Falcons are next on the schedule because they have a lot of issues to work through.

This Week’s Opponent: Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are 31st in our Consensus Power Rankings, with a range of No. 30 to No. 32.

Yahoo’s Frank Schwab has the primetime Falcons – their next three games will be under the lights for national broadcasts – at No. 31. There’s nowhere to go but up with Michael Penix getting his shot at quarterback.

“The Falcons' passer rating through two games is 38.2. If a team threw incomplete on every single play, their passer rating would be 39.6,” Schwab wrote, adding later, “There might be a parade in Atlanta upon the news that he'll start this week against the Packers. Perhaps Penix will play well. He'll certainly be better than Cooper Rush or Jack Strand, and he'll make Atlanta at least watchable on offense.”

Latest Packers Odds

Sportsbook odds aren’t part of our rankings, but they do provide another way to view the teams. In Packers-related odds At FanDuel Sportsbook :

The Packers were +2000 to win the Super Bowl on the eve of the regular season. They moved back to +2700 after losing in Week 1 and further to +3000 before kickoff against the Jets. Now, they are +3300. That ranks 17th overall. In the NFC North, the Lions are +2000, the Vikings are +2700 and the Bears are +3000.

They opened the season ranked seventh in the NFC playoff odds (-112) but are now ninth (+138). The Lions are -178, the Vikings are -158 and the Bears are behind the Packers at +152.

Despite a slow start to the season from an accuracy perspective, quarterback Jordan Love remains 13th at +2200 in the NFL MVP odds – just as he was before Week 1.

At DraftKings, the NFC North championship odds are Vikings at +194, Lions at +205, Packers at +320 and Bears at +450. The Packers had the worst odds to win the NFC North after Week 1.

Packers On SI’s Consensus Power Rankings

T-1, Buffalo Bills, 13 points (three first-place votes); T-1, Seattle Seahawks, 13 points (four first-place votes); San Francisco 49ers, 29 points (one first-place vote); 4, Kansas City Chiefs, 38 points; 5, Cincinnati Bengals, 41 points; 6, Los Angeles Rams, 49 points; T-7, Philadelphia Eagles, 65 points; T-7, Denver Broncos, 65 points;

9, Baltimore Ravens, 75 points; 10, Jacksonville Jaguars, 84 points; 11, Minnesota Vikings, 85 points; T-12, New England Patriots, 99 points; T-12, Chicago Bears, 99 points; 14, Detroit Lions, 111 points; 15, New Orleans Saints, 125 points; 16, Houston Texans, 127 points;

17, Dallas Cowboys, 134 points; 18, Green Bay Packers, 144 points; T-19, New York Giants, 156 points; T-19, Carolina Panthers, 156 points; 21, Las Vegas Raiders, 163 points; 22, Indianapolis Colts, 175 points; 23, Pittsburgh Steelers, 186 points; 24, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 198 points;

25, Los Angeles Chargers, 201 points; 26, Cleveland Browns, 202 points; 27, New York Jets, 211 points; 28, Arizona Cardinals, 213 points; 29, Washington Commanders, 228 points; 30, Tennessee Titans, 236 points; 31, Atlanta Falcons, 248 points; 32, Miami Dolphins, 255 points.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

It's time to turn the page.@JacobWestendorf always does a great job with the matchups. Here's his look at Packers-Falcons. ⬇️https://t.co/x26DTWk9Pg — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 22, 2026

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