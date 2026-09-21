Packers-Falcons Monday Injury Report: Six ‘Did Not Practice’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – As you might expect coming off an overtime game, the Green Bay Packers posted a lengthy injury report on Monday in advance of Thursday’s home opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Receiver Jayden Reed (neck) and right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele (knee), both of whom were carted off the field during the opening series of the win over the Jets, obviously did not practice.

As of Monday afternoon, Reed was still in New Jersey, though he will be returning “soon,” according to ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter. There understandably is no timeline for his return to action.

Packers WR Jayden Reed injured his back Sunday, per source. After spending the night in New Jersey, he soon will be returning to Green Bay, with the team still evaluating the best treatment and recovery time frame. pic.twitter.com/VSvIFHRibF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2026

On Sunday, coach Matt LaFleur said Bako-Bewele’s injury said, “I think he could be out for a long time.

They were among six players who did not practice. The other four:

Left guard Aaron Banks was inactive for Week 1 with a knee injury but was shut down at halftime on Sunday with a toe injury. He is on the injury report with both injuries.

He was replaced by Donovan Jennings, who made it through 14 snaps before suffering a hand injury that ended his day.

Defensive tackle Warren Brinson missed the last two preseason games and the first two regular-season games with an injured calf. That he wouldn’t have practiced on Monday isn’t a good sign that he’ll be ready for Thursday.

That could be problematic because Anthony Campbell, who made his NFL debut against the Jets, dropped out after nine snaps with an ankle injury.

Some Victory Monday fact or fiction.



Do the Packers have a discipline problem? Here's a look at some of the wild penalty numbers through two games. ⬇️https://t.co/XSG2Furygl — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 21, 2026

There were four pieces of good news for the Packers.

First, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who was inactive against the Jets following last week’s concussion, was listed as limited participation. He did not practice on Thursday or Friday last week.

Second, cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, who was added to the injury report on Friday with a hamstring injury that held him out on Sunday, was listed as full participation.

Third, receiver Bo Melton, who dropped out of the game with a stinger, was listed as full participation. With Reed’s injury, it will be all hands on deck at receiver.

Four, quarterback Jordan Love, who was dealing with his throwing hand at one point in the second half, is not on the injury report.

The Packers did not practice on Monday so the injury designations are estimations. That might be the case all week, with the Packers typically not holding anything more than a walk-through before a Thursday game.

The Packers beat the Jets on 20-17, surviving the emotional double-whammy of having two standout players and team leaders carted off the field following back-to-back plays.

“Man, it’s tough,” Love said after the game. “You hate to see it anytime anybody gets injured, so I’m praying for, obviously, J-Reed. With Zach Bako-Bewele going out, it’s tough. But like you say, football’s always the next-man-up mentality. You’ve got to keep playing, so the mindset is just to keep going. People need to step up when guys go down, and I think guys did a good job today.”

For the Falcons, cornerback A.J. Terrell would not have practiced due to a groin injury sustained during Sunday’s blowout loss to Carolina. He was limited to 26 snaps in the game.

Right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who was limited to 43 snaps against Carolina with a rib injury, would have been limited participation.

The big news out of Atlanta wasn’t the injuries but a change at quarterback, with Michael Penix named the starter. Cooper Rush started the first two games as Penix completed his comeback from last year’s torn ACL.

“I'm pulling up his vision tape immediately when we touch down to try to get an edge on this next week because we're already essentially on Wednesday, today,” safety Evan Williams said after the game. “So, you just kind of got to move on fast and it feels good to get the win, but at the same time you got to dump it fast because we got a good opponent coming in to Lambeau this Thursday and we got to be ready.”

Packers Injury Report

Did not participate: RT Zach Bako-Bewele (knee), LG Aaron Banks (knee/toe), DT Warren Brinson (calf), DT Anthony Campbell (ankle), G Donovan Jennings (hand), WR Jayden Reed (neck).

Limited participation: CB Brandon Cisse (teeth), LB Edgerrin Cooper (shoulder), DT Javon Hargrave (knee/concussion).

Full participation: WR Bo Melton (hamstring), CB Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring).

Falcons Injury Report

Did not participate: DE Samson Ebukan (hamstring), CB A.J. Terrell (groin).

Limited participation: DE Brandon Dorlus (thumb), TE Nick Muse (shoulder), RB Brian Robinson (ankle), QB Tua Tagovailoa (oblique), RT Jawaan Taylor (rib).

Full participation: CB Billy Bowman (Achilles), QB Michael Penix (knee).

Filled with video clips and analytical stats (and helped by a considerable number of cups of coffee and maybe some DayQuil), here's a unit-by-unit Packers report card from yesterday's win. ⬇️https://t.co/gZgLkMC1SR — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 21, 2026

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