Week 4 Consensus NFL Power Rankings: How Low Can Packers Go?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers under coach Matt LaFleur typically have been considered a top-10 team in the NFL.

Not this year. And especially not now.

Following Thursday’s primetime horror show against the Atlanta Falcons, the Packers are in the bottom 10 of the Week 4 Packers On SI Consensus NFL Power Rankings at No. 24.

What are the Consensus Power Rankings? We take eight sets of national power rankings and turn them into one ultra-powerful power ranking.

What had been a slow and steady retreat for the Packers became a sprint backward. They were 16th in our preseason rankings, slipped to 17th after their loss to the Vikings and fell to 18th after beating the Jets . The 35-14 debacle against the Falcons on Thursday night, though, pushed them back six spots.

They are perilously close to being 26th.

Fortunately for the Packers, they will face the winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. They are 30th.

The Buffalo Bills kept their hold on No. 1 and the San Francisco 49ers inched up one spot to No. 2. In the NFC North, the Minnesota Vikings are ninth, the Chicago Bears are 10th and the Detroit Lions are 13th.

Here are the individual rankings, with more extensive analysis available at the links.

ESPN: 20th

The Packers are down three spots in ESPN’s rankings , which are selected by its team beat writers.

This week’s theme is fantasy surprise, with Rob Demovsky selecting the quiet start for tight end Tucker Kraft. He was No. 9 in the preseason fantasy rankings but is 27th in fantasy points.

“Kraft has just nine catches for 108 yards and no touchdowns despite not being on a snap limit,” Demovsky wrote. “As bad as the Packers' offensive line has been, the Packers still rank tied for fourth in the NFL in passing yards per game. But Kraft has not been a big part of that.”

Sports Illustrated: 22nd

The Packers tumbled five spots in Conor Orr’s rankings .

“We’re at the panic-sign Mekhi Becton and Laken Tomlinson portion of the 2026 NFL season in Green Bay. Needless to say, this has not gone according to plan,” he wrote.

CBS: 22nd

The Packers crashed and burned with a nine-spot plunge in Pete Prisco’s rankings .

“They have big problems across the board. The offensive line can't block, they can't run it, Jordan Love hasn't been good and the defense has been mauled. Other than that, everything is good.”

Yahoo: 25th

The Packers fell five spots in Frank Schwab’s rankings . He noted the Packers haven’t lost double-digits games since 2008.

“Green Bay's offense is 25th in EPA per play and 30th in success rate, primarily because the offensive line is a mess,” he wrote as part of a longer analysis. “The line isn't doing great blocking for a mediocre group of running backs either. The Packers average a league-worst 3 yards per carry. Coach Matt LaFleur is on an early hot seat after that awful loss to the Falcons, in part because it's hard to figure out how the Packers turn it around.”

Pro Football Talk: 25th

Mike Florio sent the Packers down six spots in his rankings. “The shareholders should consider a hostile takeover,” he wrote.

Fox Sports: 26th

Without a “fluky” overtime win at the Jets in Week 2, Ralph Vacciano said he’d have the Packers in the 30s. As it is, he sent them down six spots in his rankings .

“This is for all the Packers fans who screamed at me for having them too low when I ranked them … 16th,” he wrote as part of a longer analysis. “Was the embarrassing loss at home to the Falcons on Thursday night enough to convince you I’m right about this team? …

“The Packers better prove it in Tampa this week, though. Otherwise, look out below!”

The Athletic: 27th

The Packers plunged nine spots from 18th in the rankings selected by Josh Kendall and Chad Graff. The other NFC Norths are inside the top 10. This week’s theme is quarterback confidence. With Jordan Love, it’s “falling fast, they wrote.

“Green Bay has lost five of its last six games, and that’s always going to fall on the quarterback, but the Packers defense has given up 30 points per game in that stretch, and Love hasn’t been that bad (11 touchdowns, four interceptions),” they explained. “That said, he had the fifth-lowest completion percentage of his career Thursday (52.8) behind a battered offensive line that allowed him to get hit 14 times.”

NFL.com: 28th

Nick Shook dropped the Packers eight spots all the way to No. 28, which is one spot ahead of their winless opponent this week, Tampa Bay, following a “humbling” loss to the Falcons. “Crisis territory” could be next.

“Green Bay’s offense lacks a running game and is putting too much on the shoulders of Jordan Love, and the defense’s inability to tackle effectively doomed the Packers in their second loss. It’s fair to say they could easily be 0-3 right now, and I’m not sure where they go from here.”

This Week’s Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are 30th in our Consensus Power Rankings. In fact, they are 30th in almost every set of rankings, including at Fox Sports.

“They are an absolute mess, and Baker Mayfield is now hurt,” Fox’s Ralph Vacchiano wrote. “But honestly, he wasn’t playing well before his thumb injury. He’s got two TD passes in three games, and he looks unbelievably out of sync with No. 1 target Emeka Egbuka. The numbers say Todd Bowles’ defense is good, but they’re really propped up by back-to-back games against the QB-challenged Browns and Vikings.”

The Packers are 3.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Latest Packers Odds

Sportsbook odds aren’t part of our rankings, but they do provide another way to view the teams. In Packers-related odds At FanDuel Sportsbook :

The Packers were +2000 to win the Super Bowl on the eve of the regular season. They moved to +3000 before facing the Jets and +3300 before hosting the Falcons before crashing to +6000 after losing to the Falcons. That’s still 17th overall. In the NFC North, the Lions are +1800, the Vikings are +2200 and the Bears are +2500.

They opened the season ranked seventh in the NFC playoff odds (-112) but are now 10th (+230). The Lions are -255, the Vikings are -245 and the Bears are +100.

Quarterback Jordan Love opened at +2200 to win NFL MVP and remained there entering the Atlanta game. Now, he’s cratered to +10000.

At DraftKings, the NFC North championship odds are Vikings at +144, Lions at +160, Bears at +390 and the Packers all the way back at +960. They were third in the odds at +320 before the Atlanta game. By implied probability, the Packers went from a 23.8 percent chance of winning the North to 9.4 percent.

Packers On SI’s Consensus Power Rankings

1, Buffalo Bills, 11 (11 points; six first-place votes); 2 San Francisco 49ers (19 points; two first-place votes); 3, Kansas City Chiefs (23); 4, Seattle Seahawks (35); 5, Denver Broncos (41); 6, Jacksonville Jaguars (61); 7, Baltimore Ravens (64); 8, Los Angeles Rams (68);

9, Minnesota Vikings (70); 10, Chicago Bears (76); 11, Cincinnati Bengals (88); 12, Philadelphia Eagles (95); 13, Detroit Lions (99); 14, Las Vegas Raiders (105); Pittsburgh Steelers (116); 16, Dallas Cowboys (133);

17, New Orleans Saints (145); T-18, New England Patriots (159); T-18, Indianapolis Colts (159); 20, New York Giants (160); 21, Cleveland Browns (162); 22, Houston Texans (173); 23, Carolina Panthers (185); 24, Green Bay Packers (195);

25, Atlanta Falcons (196); 26, New York Jets (197); 27, Washington Commanders (200); 28, Arizona Cardinals (216); Los Angeles Chargers (221); 30, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (238); 31, Tennessee Titans (250); 32, Miami Dolphins (253).

From @JacobWestendorf, here are the matchups for Packers-Buccaneers, with both teams having a big advantage. ⬇️https://t.co/eU6dFCsXEQ — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 29, 2026

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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