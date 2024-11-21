Packers-49ers Injury Report: Hamstring Sidelines Starting Linebacker
GREEN BAY, Wis. – One of the Green Bay Packers’ top defensive players, rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, did not practice on Thursday. His absence puts his status for Sunday’s NFC showdown against the San Francisco 49ers in some doubt.
Cooper went through drills while reporters were present on Wednesday but popped up on the injury report as limited participation with a hamstring injury.
Cooper is fifth on the team with 47 tackles and has added 2.5 sacks, five tackles for losses, four quarterback hits, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.
He recorded at least six tackles in four of the last five games; the exception was Week 7 against Houston, when he had two tackles for losses. A week later, he earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance at Jacksonville, which included a sack/strip that the Packers turned into a key touchdown, and a sensational pass breakup.
“Yeah, it means something to me, but how I look at it is if I’m doing my job right, all that stuff is going to come,” Cooper said at the time. “Just focus on what I’ve got to do, go out there, don’t make no errors, go out there and make plays and all that stuff comes toward me.”
If Cooper can’t play, there would be more opportunities for Eric Wilson and Isaiah McDuffie as the linebacker(s) alongside middle linebacker Quay Walker against the 49ers’ powerhouse offense. Walker leads the team with 72 tackles, McDuffie is second with 56 and Wilson leads the squad with seven tackles for losses.
Cooper was the 45th pick of this year’s draft and was the first linebacker off the board following an All-American final season at Texas A&M in which he led the SEC in tackles for losses.
He’s played only 45 percent of the defensive snaps this season but played a season-high 70.8 percent against the Bears on the heels of a career-high 66.7 percent against the Lions.
“Obviously, he had a little bit of a setback in training camp [due to injury], which always for a young player is tough when you miss that much time on the field,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said recently.
“But just like he was in college, when you put him on the field, he makes dynamic plays. He’s still working through some of the details and intricacies of our defense but, when he’s out there, you feel him. He certainly brings an element of speed on that field and he’s a natural playmaker. Excited for him, where he can go. I think there’s a lot of really good football ahead of him.”
Among all rookie defenders, he is fourth with 52 tackles (including special teams). He is first among rookie linebackers in tackles and tackles for losses. Cooper and Rams outside linebacker Jared Verse are the only rookies with two-plus sacks and 40-plus tackles.
“I’ve said this before, but eyes, feet, hands, violent finish,” position coach Anthony Campanile said recently. “And when your eyes are right, your feet will be right. Your feet are right, your hands are going to be right. And then, at the end of every play, there’s got to be a violent finish. At the point of attack, that has to happen.
“Whether you’re disengaging a block, finishing a tackle, breaking a drive in zone coverage, rushing the passer or finishing downfield in coverage, there has to be a violent finish. And usually that dictates whether there’s a positive or negative outcome on the play. But I think his eyes have gotten much better and, because of that, he’s having a lot of production.”
Cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) did not practice for a second consecutive day. Everyone else on the active roster practiced inside the Don Hutson Center on Thursday due to the wet field and fierce wind.
Packers Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: LB Edgerrin Cooper, CB Jaire Alexander (knee).
Limited: DT Kenny Clark (toe), RB Josh Jacobs, LG Elgton Jenkins, C Josh Myers, LT Rasheed Walker, S Evan Williams (hamstring), DT Colby Wooden (shoulder).
49ers Thursday Injury Report
TBA (here is Wednesday’s report)
Did not participate: LB Talum Bethune (knee), DE Nick Bosa (hip/oblique), DT Kevin Givens (groin), RB Christian McCaffrey (rest), LT Trent Williams (ankle).
Limited: WR Jacob Cowing (concussion), C Jon Feliciano (knee), TE George Kittle (hamstring), QB Brock Purdy (right shoulder), CB Charvarius Ward (personal).
Latest Green Bay Packers News
Packers-49ers game preview | Packers must focus on best playmakers | MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks | Jordan Love on impact of playoff loss to 49ers | Packers-49ers Wednesday injury report | Familiar face added to practice squad | Latest playoff probabilities | Signs of trouble on defense | Packers-Niners: TV, trends, notes | Packers-49ers matchups | Consensus NFL Power Rankings | Christian Watson’s big game | Latest NFL playoff standings | Injury updates | Three overreactions | Tom Brady on Packers beating Bears | Snaps, studs and duds | Packers-Bears report card