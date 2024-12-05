Packers at Lions: Five Keys to Thursday Night Showdown
Can the Green Bay Packers upset the Detroit Lions and close the gap in the NFC North? Starting with turnovers, here are five keys to the Thursday night showdown.
One: Protecting the Football
The Packers and the Lions have the ability to turn the tide of a game through forcing turnovers. Playmakers like Xavier McKinney for Green Bay and Kerby Joseph for Detroit have been key to their success in winning turnover battles this season, with both tied for the league lead with seven interceptions.
The Packers are tied for fifth in takeaways with 23; they are first with 12 fumble recoveries and eighth with 11 interceptions.
The Lions are sixth with 19 takeaways, including third with 14 interceptions. Joseph has seven and fellow safety Brian Branch has four, giving them a league-high 11 from their starting safeties. However, the Lions have forced zero turnovers the last two weeks.
“They come in bunches, and we have to get ready to start that streak again, especially against this team,” Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn told reporters this week.
“We’ve got to limit their possessions as much as we can because of how explosive they are on offense. So, we talked about that early in the week of making sure that we get back on that hot streak, and our guys look forward to doing that.”
Both quarterbacks have made big mistakes. Only three quarterbacks have thrown more interceptions than Jordan Love’s 11. Jared Goff has thrown nine. Over the last three games, though, Love has thrown one and Goff has zero.
Critically: When it comes to capitalizing on those turnovers, Green Bay does it better than almost anyone, ranking second in the league in points off turnovers with 90, just one point behind Buffalo.
Two: Jordan Love vs. Jared Goff
The quarterback battle between Jordan Love and Jared Goff will be a good one.
Goff is second in the NFL with a 109.0 passer rating, second with a 71.8 percent completion rate, first with 8.77 yards per attempt and fifth with 22 touchdown passes.
“Jared’s playing at an MVP level, so they’ve got a really potent offense, very explosive,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said.
Love is 13th with a 95.4 passer rating and sixth with 20 touchdown passes. However, of 31 quarterbacks with at least 40 passing attempts the last three weeks, Love is third with a 120.8 passer rating and first with 10.3 yards per attempt to help fuel Green Bay’s winning streak.
When the teams met last month, Love threw for 273 yards but had a critical interception that Kerby Joseph returned for a touchdown before halftime.
Goff threw for only 145 yards but was an efficient 18-of-22 passing, including 11-of-12 in the first half.
With both quarterbacks playing at a high level and leading explosive offenses, this duel could be pivotal in determining the outcome of the game.
“Detroit’s a good team,” Love said. “They’re a good defense, they do a lot of good things. And I think looking back at the film, there was a lot of stuff that we left out there. A lot of missed plays, a lot of mistakes, and obviously not our best game. So, a lot of stuff we’ll be looking to do better going into this game.”
Three: Smashmouth Football
There will be a hard-fought battle on the ground.
Josh Jacobs will be leading the way for Green Bay, while Detroit brings a potent one-two punch with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.
The Lions’ duo combined for 138 rushing yards the last time these teams faced off, with Montgomery rushing for 73 yards and Gibbs adding 65.
“They’re two very dynamic backs,” LaFleur said. “Montgomery, he’s going to beat you up physically. The other guy, you’ve got to try to corral because he can take it the distance. But I think both those guys are capable backs.
“They’re running (behind), you could argue, one of the best, if not the best offensive lines in football. And there’s weapons around them, so that opens up the running game. Those backs are two of the main pieces of that offense.”
The power of the running game creates opportunities for quarterback Jared Goff, whose 124.3 passer rating on play-action passes is fifth-best in the league, according to Pro Football Focus.
Jacobs came close to reaching the 100-yard mark himself in the first game, finishing with 95 rushing yards – 89 in the first half.
Jacobs’ running opens up the passing game. Jordan Love’s passer rating on play-action passes is 114.4; his rating on standard dropbacks is 88.7.
“We talk about playing complementary football,” receiver Christian Watson said. “It’s within the offense, as well – run game to pass game. If they’re going to be worried about Josh, then it’s going to open us up. When we’re in a groove, it’s opening stuff up for Josh.”
With both teams poised to pound the rock, this battle on the ground could be the deciding factor.
Four: Star Tight Ends
When it comes to dynamic playmakers, the tight ends – Tucker Kraft for the Packers and Sam LaPorta for the Lions – could be focal points. Both players have proven to be invaluable weapons for their offenses.
Kraft has become a reliable target for Jordan Love, hauling in 36 receptions for 480 yards and six touchdowns. He excels at making big plays when it matters most, ranking second among tight ends in yards per reception at 13.3 and leading all tight ends in yards after the catch per reception with an impressive 9.6. Kraft’s ability to stretch the field and create yards after contact has been a game-changer for Green Bay.
On the other side, LaPorta has been equally impressive, carving out a prominent role in Detroit’s high-powered offense. With 31 receptions for 391 yards and five touchdowns, he combines precise route running with physicality, making him a tough matchup for any defense. He’s averaging 12.6 yards per catch.
Kraft and LaPorta are more than just safety valves for their quarterbacks; they’re playmakers capable of making game-changing plays.
LaPorta scored two touchdowns last week against Chicago. He will face a Packers defense that has allowed 72 catches to tight ends, fifth-most.
Kraft’s six catches for 78 yards against Miami last week included four first downs and 61 yards after the catch. He will face a Lions defense that has allowed league-low totals of 43 receptions, 375 yards and one touchdown against tight ends.
Kraft’s first career touchdown came last season at Detroit.
“We’ve got to come out and play our brand of football,” Kraft said. “We’re a similar team in the fact that we all preach how hard we play, our play style, the downhill run and establishing the run.
“So, we’re two similar teams in the fact we have a similar scheme. But we’re going into their place, and we’re going to try to get things going early. That’s the goal. There’s not a single guy in this locker room that doesn’t believe in that.”
Five: Protecting the Quarterback
Keeping Jordan Love upright will be crucial, and the Packers' offensive line has been a major factor in their recent success. The starting five will play together for the 12th time in 13 games. The lone exception? The November loss to Detroit, when center Josh Myers was out with an injured wrist.
“It’s very huge, especially just in the O-line group to have all those guys out there, especially doing what they’re doing, playing at a high level like they are, is huge,” Love said.
“We always talk about how the healthiest teams are the best teams so, obviously, trying to keep everybody healthy is going to be huge. Up front, if we keep those guys healthy, we’ve got five really good guys. We missed Josh in that first Detroit game, so I know he’ll be looking to get out there.”
Love touched on the importance of trust and communication with his blockers in playing a role in the team ranking second in sack percentage allowed and tied for first with four games of zero sacks allowed.
“I have a great feel with those guys blocking in front of me. It just comes down to the chemistry you build with each other. Rasheed (Walker) and Zach (Tom) ask me where I like to escape and things like that where they’re going to push defenders. Those little things build consistency, and having those guys healthy means I can rely on them. At the end of the day, having those guys blocking and straining the way they do, I feel very comfortable behind them.”
That trust paid off in their first meeting with Detroit, when Green Bay’s offensive line allowed zero sacks despite Love being limited by a groin injury. Since then, the Lions have added former Packers star Za’Darius Smith; he had 1.5 sacks against the Bears last week.
The offensive line’s strong play will be key to giving Love the time he needs to make plays and keep the Packers’ offense rolling.
