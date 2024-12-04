Packers-Lions Preview: ‘They’re In Our Way’
Last year, the Green Bay Packers upset the Detroit Lions to propel their way into the playoffs. On Thursday night, the Packers will return to Ford Field in search of another upset win that could propel them to the NFC North title.
This will be the second and final regular-season meeting between the Packers (9-3) and the Lions (11-1). Their last clash on Nov. 3 saw Detroit dominate at rain-soaked Lambeau Field, handing Green Bay a 24-14 loss and snapping the Packers' four-game winning streak.
For Detroit, that was win No. 6 of its 10-game winning streak. Green Bay, meanwhile, has found its groove again, riding a three-game win streak into this pivotal matchup.
Divisional play adds even more intrigue to this game. Green Bay enters with just one NFC North victory, a hard-fought win over Chicago that came down to a blocked field goal. Detroit, on the other hand, has steamrolled its division rivals with a perfect 3-0 record.
Given the absurd number of injuries afflicting Detroit’s defense, the Packers have a golden opportunity to not only avenge their earlier loss but pull within one game of the Lions in the division with four games to play.
“We ain’t ducking no smoke,” Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon said. “We ain’t worried about their record or who they are. We’ve got our own destiny and our own goals as a team, and they’re in our way.”
This marks the Packers’ first true indoor game of the season, adding another layer of challenge as they prepare to face the Lions in a raucous dome environment.
When asked about handling the noise, coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged the unique atmosphere but expressed confidence in his team’s preparation in what promises to be one of the most electric atmospheres they’ve faced all year.
“There’s nothing to replicate the noise that you’re going to experience, so we work the silent count in practice. Chicago was pretty loud, so I get it,” LaFleur said.
“I think this is going to be louder. It’s going to be a dome stadium, and their fan base is going crazy right now getting behind the Lions. So, it’s going to be a fun environment. I love it for our guys, going in there where it’s just the guys in the locker room going out and competing for one another.”
This matchup between the Packers and Lions features two high-powered offenses complemented by strong defensive units.
On offense, Detroit leads the NFL in points per game (31.9) and ranks second in total offense, with a balanced attack fueled by the league’s fourth-best rushing offense (154.4 yards per game) and fifth-ranked passing offense (240.8 yards per game).
Green Bay isn’t far behind, sitting eighth in points per game (26.5) and third in total offense, thanks to its fifth-ranked rushing attack (148.5 yards per game) and an eighth-ranked passing game (234.3 yards per game).
Lions quarterback Jared Goff is having a sensational season. He is second in the NFL in passer rating, second in completion percentage and first in yards per attempt. Packers quarterback Jordan Love is just 13th in rating but, during the three-game winning streak, he is third at 120.8, just ahead of Goff’s 120.0.
The Lions hold an edge in efficiency, ranking fourth in third-down conversions (45.7 percent conversions) and sixth in red-zone success (66.0 percent touchdowns) while the Packers rank 16th and 15th in those categories, respectively.
The Packers and Lions each have a strong lineup of playmakers who will be key to this game.
For Green Bay, Josh Jacobs ranks fourth in the league with 987 rushing yards, and he’s been a consistent force in the backfield. Wide receiver Jayden Reed and tight end Tucker Kraft also play pivotal roles. So, too, could Romeo Doubs if he returns from a concussion.
Kraft, in particular, has been exceptional, ranking third among tight ends with six receiving touchdowns. He leads tight ends in yards after the catch per reception (9.6) and ranks fourth overall in total yards after the catch with 344 yards. Additionally, he averages 13.3 yards per reception, placing him second in that category among tight ends.
The Lions also have explosive playmakers, including tight end Sam LaPorta, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and the dynamic running back duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.
Gibbs has been a major factor for Detroit, ranking fourth in the league with 973 rushing yards and third with 5.97 yards per carry. He has 14 fewer rushing yards than Jacobs on 58 fewer carries.
LaPorta, a key weapon in the passing game, ranks third among tight ends with 6.7 yards after the catch per reception and averages 12.6 yards per reception. He scored two touchdowns on Thanksgiving against Chicago.
St. Brown is fourth with 76 receptions and second with nine receiving touchdowns.
With such talent on both sides, expect plenty of fireworks from these offensive playmakers as they look to make big plays and shift momentum throughout the game.
Defensively, both teams excel in key areas but with distinct strengths.
The Lions allow just 16.9 points per game, third-best in the league. Critically, they are first on third down (31.7 percent conversions) and second in the red zone (41.9 percent touchdowns).
Detroit’s defensive success will be put to the test. Defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport and linebacker Alex Anzalone are on injured reserve, and defensive tackles Levi Onwuzurike and D.J. Reader and defensive end Josh Paschal might not play, either.
Green Bay’s defense, while allowing slightly more points (20.0 per game), has been opportunistic, ranking fifth in takeaways with 23.
Both teams are strong against the run, with Detroit ranking fifth and Green Bay eighth.
The Packers and Lions have a standout playmaker, with Green Bay’s Xavier McKinney and Detroit’s Kerby Joseph tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions.
“Kerby’s a ballhawk,” Love said. “He’s playing the post for the most part, and he does a good job. He has really good range, can cover the field, does a good job playing the quarterback.
“He’s just one of those guys who makes plays when the ball’s in the air. He’s another guy that you don’t see him dropping a lot of plays, similar to Xavier McKinney. So, he’s a ballhawk. He’s going to make the plays when the ball’s in the air, so he’s definitely a guy you’ve got to know where he’s at.”
With playoff implications at stake, the intensity in Ford Field will make this a must-watch showdown.
“Obviously, they’ve been rolling, they’ve been really good ball, so we feel like we’ve been playing good ball, too,” Jacobs said. “They’re at the top of the division and that’s what we’re hunting, so it’s going to be fun.”
