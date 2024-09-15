Packers-Colts Inactives: Jordan Love Out, Jayden Reed Active
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After being downgraded on Saturday’s updated injury report, the Green Bay Packers have listed quarterback Jordan Love among their inactives for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lambeau Field.
At least Sunday’s starting quarterback, Malik Willis, will have his full complement of receivers. Receiver Jayden Reed, who was added to the injury report with calf/shin injuries on Friday and listed as questionable, is active.
The full Packers inactives list:
QB Jordan Love
S Kitan Oladapo
DL Brenton Cox Jr.
T Andre Dillard
T Travis Glover
DL Colby Wooden
As expected, running back MarShawn Lloyd will make his NFL debut after missing last week while finishing off his recovery from a preseason hamstring injury. Arron Mosby is active ahead of Brenton Cox at defensive end.
Coach Matt LaFleur held out hope all week that Love would be able to play, but that was always a long shot and it was a decision that was out of his hands.
“Well, he’s got to be medically cleared,” LaFleur said on Friday. “He’s doing good. He’s got a great attitude and is working hard and getting better every day.”
With that, Willis will be the starter and Sean Clifford, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, will be the backup.
“I think it’s been smooth so far,” receiver Christian Watson said. “I think there’s been highs and lows throughout practice, but that’s what it’s for. We’re definitely in like a little expedited process that we’ve been getting everybody up to speed, but I feel like it’s looked really good. We’re trying to build that confidence for him and confidence in our offense and liking where it’s at right now.”
Watson said the offense was especially sharp on Thursday, when Willis connected for “400 yards” on deep passes to Romeo Doubs.
“It’s good,” Watson said of the chemistry between Willis and the receivers. “It’s really just kind of an experience thing with him, just timing thing, where it’s him getting a feel for us out there. Obviously, haven’t got a lot of reps, so every rep we get right now through practice is super important. But it’s definitely been trending pretty positive for us. We made a lot of plays out there today, so it’s looking good.”
There will be opportunities against the Colts’ defense. Safety Julian Blackmon, who had four interceptions, is inactive and cornerback JuJu Brents was placed on injured reserve this week. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner will play.
Having Reed, who had a monster Week 1, could be a huge asset in giving Willis some easy throws, though Reed will have a tough matchup against Colts slot Kenny Moore.
Willis, who led the Packers in receptions and receiving yards last year, exited Week 1 ranked No. 1 in the NFL with 138 receiving yards.
He made a quick impression on the Packers’ coaches last year.
“The second game of the year, he scored on a jet sweep to the right on a touchdown, and right then you’re like, OK, this guy’s got some juice,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said.
“He’s able to make some plays, make people miss, and anytime you’ve got a guy like that who’s a punt returner or a kick returner, you’ve just got to get that guy some space. He just has that natural ability to find seams and play fast and make people miss. That’s one thing, his returning ability, really gives him that advantage when he gets the ball with a little bit of space.”
For the Colts, along with Blackmon, receiver Josh Downs (ankle), quarterback Sam Ehlinger (third quarterback), tight end Will Mallory, defensive end Genard Avery and two offensive linemen, Wisconsin native Tanor Bortolini and Blake Freeland, are inactive.
A third-round pick last year, Downs caught 68 passes for 771 yards and two touchdowns.
