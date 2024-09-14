Packers Make Big Update to Jordan Love’s Status vs. Colts
GREEN BAY, Wis. – While Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur spent the week suggesting quarterback Jordan Love had a chance to play on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, that door was practically slammed closed on Saturday when Love was downgraded from questionable to doubtful.
With that, Malik Willis will start and Sean Clifford, who was elevated from the practice squad, will be the backup.
Here’s a look at Saturday’s roster decisions.
Downgraded: QB Jordan Love
That Love won’t play is anything but a surprise. A day after Love suffered a knee injury in the Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, a source told Packers On SI that Love could return in three weeks. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said a “logical” return date for Love would be the Week 4 home game against the Minnesota Vikings. That game will be played three weeks and two days after the injury.
So, Love’s availability for this game really wasn’t in question, even as he pushed to play. Interestingly, the Packers started the day as 3-point underdogs at FanDuel Sportsbook; that did not change in the wake of the news.
Nonetheless, LaFleur kept the door open – or, perhaps more likely, tried to engage in some gamesmanship – by listing Love as questionable even though he didn’t practice all week.
LaFleur’s maybe-maybe not approach perhaps worked.
“It’s interesting,” Colts coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Friday. “Obviously, you’ve got to prepare for both, right? Whether Love possibly plays or Malik (Willis) plays, obviously, you’ve got to have a plan for both because they’ve got different styles. So, defensively, we’ve got to be all over whoever’s out there.”
Any minute spent on Love was a minute not spent on Willis and the Colts’ attempts to get ready for a quarterback with no track record in Green Bay beyond a couple desperation snaps after Love’s injury.
“He’s got good athleticism. Good arm strength. He’s got a quick release,” Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Thursday. “So, I think all that really helps him out, making decisions and things like that, and getting the ball out.”
Elevated: QB Sean Clifford
With or without Love, Clifford was practically a lock to be elevated from the practice squad. Now, the question is whether he will be the pure No. 2 or if LaFleur will sprinkle him into the game. Certainly, he’s got a lot deeper knowledge of the offense than Willis.
“He’ll be ready to roll,” LaFleur said. “He’s been here, he’s had a lot of significant time here. Although typically he didn’t get as many reps as probably he would have liked, I have complete confidence that he has enough banked reps in what we’ve done that he can go out there and perform.”
Because Love’s injury isn’t so severe that he had to be placed on injured reserve – that would have cost him four weeks of practices and games – the Packers can get away with elevating Clifford for a game or three rather than promoting him to the active roster.
Transactions Not Made: Running Back, Fullback
Running back: That the Packers did not elevate running Ellis Merriweather, like they did last week, would signal that MarShawn Lloyd will be ready to make his NFL debut.
A third-round pick in this year’s draft with the breakaway gear that Josh Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson lack, Lloyd could be an asset on Sunday so long as he knows what he’s doing after missing the start of training camp with a hip injury and most of the preseason and last week’s game with a hamstring injury.
“He’s been practicing and doing a good job,” Stenavich said. “Hopefully as the week progresses, he can get in there and play and do all that stuff.”
Fullback: Without Love, the Packers figure to employ a run-heavy attack to take some of the pressure off Willis.
The Packers could have bolstered that rushing attack by elevating fullback Andrew Beck from the practice squad. Beck started for the Texans last season and was a Pro Bowl alternate. However, he’s only been with the team for a couple weeks.
For additional blocking power, the Packers figure to lean on tight ends Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave and Ben Sims.
Receiver: The three players who were questionable on Friday were Love, Lloyd and receiver Jayden Reed, who was added to the injury report on Friday. The Packers are deep at receiver, though, with six on the roster, so there was no reason to elevate Julian Wicks.
More Green Bay Packers News
Packers-Colts: Three reasons to worry | Nothing ‘questionable’ about strategy with Love | NFC North power rankings and previews | Packers-Colts final injury report | Jordan Love’s timeline | Anthony Richardson and Aaron Rodgers’ Hail Mary | Honeymoon’s over for Hafley | More Edgerrin Cooper | Kraft blows past Musgrave on depth chart | Packers are tall, heavy and young (again) | LaFleur’s backup QB history | Odds will be stacked against Jacobs | What channel for Packers-Colts?