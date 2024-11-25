Fan Reaction: Packers 38, 49ers 10
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers crushed the San Francisco 49ers 38-10 at Lambeau Field on Sunday.
The Packers took care of business against a powerhouse team that was short-circuited by a barrage of injuries to key players.
There will be no time to savor it, though, with the Miami Dolphins coming to Lambeau Field on Thursday night.
“Getting ready for a quick turnaround right here, but I thought our guys competed,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Some great display in the second half of just playing complementary football in terms of getting the takeaways and then turning those into touchdowns. Like I said, we’ll enjoy it for a few minutes, and then it’s on to the Miami Dolphins.”
Josh Jacobs rushed for three touchdowns.
“I just try to go in there and put my stamp on the game, and I felt like I was able to do that today,” Jacobs said. “So, man, it just feels good when you get a convincing win like that and you allow the other guys to play.”
That’s what LaFleur and Jacobs had to say. Here’s what you had to say.
