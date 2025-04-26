Packers Draft TCU Receiver Savion Williams with Third-Round Pick
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have addressed their need in overwhelming fashion. After using their first-round pick on Texas receiver Matthew Golden, they spent their third-round pick on TCU receiver Savion Williams.
The Packers have used all three of their picks on offensive players, with offensive tackle Anthony Belton in the second round.
Williams isn’t just a receiver. He was used frequently as a runner with the Horned Frogs. He’s earned comparisons to Cordarrelle Patterson as a receiver, runner and returner.
Here’s the early story.
Measurables: 6-foot-3 7/8, 222 pounds. 10 1/4-inch hands. 4.48 40.
Relative Athletic Score: Not enough testing.
By the Numbers: In five seasons, Williams caught 127 passes for 1,665 yards and 14 touchdowns. Most of that production came over his final three seasons, including career highs of 60 catches, 611 yards and six touchdowns in 2024, when he also carried the rock 51 times for 322 yards and six more touchdowns.
According to Pro Football Focus, 118 FBS-level, draft-eligible receivers were targeted at least 55 times. He ranked 20th in yards after the catch per catch (6.9), 103rd in drop rate (11.8 percent) and 17th in forced missed tackles (18). He caught 3-of-8 deep passes with all three going for touchdowns.
NFL.com said: Lance Zierlein compared him to Cordarrelle Patterson. “Developmental wideout who offers an alluring blend of physical gifts and untapped potential. Williams is big, strong and fast but very raw as a route-runner and is unreliable with his hands. His production is uneven as a traditional wideout, but he adds a dynamic kick to the offense as a gadget runner and as a catch-and-run option.”
Noteworthy: Williams’ daughter, Legacy, was born six weeks premature. “She had to stay in the NICU for about 17 weeks,” he told the campus magazine. “First, she had a valve problem. She had to get surgery the day after she was born. We already knew about her heart problem. We were really just trying to get her bigger in the NICU, getting her eating, because she just had the tummy surgery. We just needed to get weight on her so she could start getting ready for her heart surgery.” Legacy, obviously, is his motivation. “On the field, (Legacy) helps me a lot, because if something doesn't go my way, and I think about getting down on myself, I can think about my daughter,” he said.