Of 17-Man Practice Squad, Packers Sign 12 to Futures Contracts
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Led by seventh-round draft pick Kalen King, the Green Bay Packers signed 12 players to reserve/futures contracts on Monday, one day after a season-ending loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
All 12 players, who were given one-year contracts finished the season as members of Green Bay’s 17-man practice squad.
G Donovan Jennings: Jennings, who had a predraft visit, was the top player in Green Bay’s undrafted class, but missed time during training camp cost him his chance at a roster spot. He was an excellent player at South Florida.
G Marquis Hayes: Hayes was a seventh-round pick by the Cardinals in 2022 but has not played in a regular-season game. He joined the Packers in November.
WR Julian Hicks: Hicks signed with the Packers after a successful tryout at Green Bay’s rookie camp this year. He had a 23-yard catch in the preseason and spent the entire season on the practice squad.
WR Cornelius Johnson: A seventh-round pick by the Chargers this year, he joined the Packers’ practice squad in September. Before the draft, he measured 6-foot-2 3/4 and ran his 40 in 4.44 seconds.
TE Messiah Swinson: The 6-foot-8, 260-pounder went undrafted this year and spent training camp with the Packers. Carolina signed him off Green Bay’s practice squad before Week 1 but he was back in Green Bay for the final three-and-a-half months.
DE Deslin Alexandre: Alexandre signed a futures contract with the Packers a year ago. At the University of Pittsburgh, he won the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award.
DE Jeremiah Martin: Martin signed to the practice squad last month. He had 8.5 sacks and 11 tackles for losses last year at the University of Washington. He spent training camp with the Browns in 2023 and 2024.
DT James Ester: Ester was a 43-game starter at Northern Illinois. After going undrafted, he spent training camp with the Packers and the entire season on the practice squad.
CB Kamal Hadden: Hadden was a sixth-round pick by the Chiefs this year but failed to make their roster. He spent the entire season on Green Bay’s practice squad and played in two games as a roster elevation.
Hadden is an intriguing player. At 6-foot-1 and 192 pounds with 4.57 speed, he led the University of Tennessee with three interceptions and 11 passes defensed in 2023 despite missing the final six games with a shoulder injury.
CB Kalen King: King was a seventh-round draft pick by the Packers, who took a shot on a player who went from an All-American in 2022, when he ranked among the national leaders with 21 passes defensed, to almost undrafted after he broke up only two passes in 2023.
“I feel like I have no room to just take the back road,” he said after an impressive day at training camp. “I’m competing. I feel like nobody’s job is safe. The game of football, especially in the NFL, I feel like nobody’s job is solidified because anything can happen at any moment. The next man up and you’ve got to be ready.”
King had nine tackles and one forced fumble during the preseason. He failed to make the roster and was elevated for the game at his hometown Detroit Lions.
S Omar Brown: Brown spent training camp with the Broncos, who gave him a big contract as an undrafted free agent. He failed to make their roster, though, and spent the entire season on Green Bay’s practice squad.
Brown was elevated to the gameday roster for each of the final three games of the regular season.
“He’s easy to like,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s got a great personality, comes into work, always is busting his butt and working as hard as he can every day. What an opportunity for him. To get him in the game and have some snaps was big for him.”
K Alex Hale: The Australian was Green Bay’s International Player Pathway Program player. After a rather incredible path, he kicked at Oklahoma State. The Packers signed him early in training camp.
“I’m sure my journey’s got a lot more left than whatever happens over the next few weeks,” he said at the time. “So, yeah, just take it as it comes and try to do my best.”
Alex McGough Among Five Who Didn’t Sign
The five players who were not re-signed: quarterback-turned-receiver Alex McGough, running backs Ellis Merriweather and Deshaun Fenwick, guard Michael Jordan and linebacker Michael Barrett have not been retained.
- The Packers signed Barrett, a seventh-round draft pick by the Panthers this year, to the practice squad in November. He was elevated to the gameday roster for the Chicago game but did not play. He potentially could return to Green Bay but could get a practice-squad opportunity with one of the eight teams still in the playoffs.
- McGough, who spent the 2023 season on Green Bay’s practice squad, was re-signed in November.
- Merriweather, who joined the Packers in November 2023, was placed on practice squad injured reserve last month after appendicitis. That necessitated the signing of Fenwick, who spent training camp with the Patriots.
- The Packers signed Jordan, a 40-game starter, to the practice squad on Dec. 9.
Latest Green Bay Packers News
Keisean Nixon breaks news | Packers-Eagles report card | Several key injuries in painful defeat | Packers can build around these three things | Same old story for Matt LaFleur’s Packers | Keys to game, player of game, play of game | Jordan Love’s dismal finale | Packers waste another season with loss to Eagles | Five positions to upgrade this offseason | Eagles 22, Packers 10 | Scouts on Packers-Eagles | Xavier McKinney named All-Pro | The biggest problem for the Packers | NFL playoffs, from youngest to oldest | Packers remain historically young