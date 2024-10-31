Packers-Lions Preview: ‘Hell of a Matchup’
After eight weeks of appetizers, the main course is here.
On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers will face the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field, with the two Super Bowl contenders battling for first place in the NFC North.
The Packers are coming off back-to-back games in which Brandon McManus kicked the game-winning field goal with no time left on the clock. Including those wins against the Texans and Jaguars, the Packers are winners of four straight.
The Lions have won five consecutive games, including last week’s 52-14 blowout over the Tennessee Titans. Detroit’s domination was so thorough that Jared Goff needed to throw for only 86 yards.
With first place in the NFC North on the line and both teams looking to keep their streaks alive, the stage is set for what promises to be an intense and physical matchup in Green Bay.
This will be the second divisional game for the Packers, with their first being a 31-29 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In that game, they nearly made a miraculous comeback, scoring 22 points in the fourth quarter before falling short.
It was also Jordan Love’s first game back from his Week 1 knee injury, and he threw for 389 yards and four touchdowns but also three interceptions.
This is also the Lions' second divisional game, and they faced the Vikings, as well, finishing with the same score of 31-29 but coming out victorious.
This is a huge game for the Packers because, with a win, they would take sole possession of first place in the NFC North. With a division that has been the best in football, every divisional game seems like it will mean even more than in years past.
With Love’s status uncertain following last week’s groin injury, the Packers might have to start backup Malik Willis.
Coach Matt LaFleur is keeping his options open.
“We’ll take it one day at a time and see where he’s at by the end of the week,” he said.
LaFleur has emphasized his comfort with Willis if he has to play.
“He’s got a good understanding of what we’re trying to get accomplished,” he said.
Willis has proven himself valuable, going 2-0 as a starter this season and stepping up last week against the Jaguars. With a completion rate of 74.4 percent, his ability to move the ball efficiently and make plays with his legs could be key if he’s under center again.
With uncertainty surrounding Love's availability, running back Josh Jacobs will be a key component of the game plan to relieve some of the pressure off whoever lines up at quarterback.
Jacobs, who ranks fourth in the NFL with 667 rushing yards, will be tested against a Detroit run defense that ranks fifth with 101.9 rushing yards allowed per game.
Along with Jacobs, receiver Jayden Reed and tight end Tucker Kraft have been phenomenal.
Reed leads the Packers with 31 receptions for 507 yards. He ranks 12th in the NFL with 16.4 yards per catch, 14th with 507 yards and third with 8.5 yards after the catch per catch.
Kraft ranks second among tight ends in receiving touchdowns (five) and yards per reception (14.3) and first in YAC per catch (10.4).
With Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks all healthy, the Packers’ passing attack remains dangerous, even if Love doesn’t play.
While Green Bay ranks sixth in the NFL with 27.0 points per game, Detroit’s offense is playing at another level. The Lions are averaging a league-high 33.4 points per game. They are third in yards per pass play and fifth in yards per rushing attempt.
"I think they’re one of the most explosive offenses in the league," LaFleur said. “They’ve just got a lot of playmakers on their offense. Good scheme plus players usually equals some pretty good results.”
He praised the Lions’ top-tier offensive line and the performance of Goff, who ranks fourth in MVP odds. Detroit’s backfield, featuring David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, presents a powerful one-two punch, with Montgomery excelling in power runs and Gibbs adding an elusive, receiving threat.
LaFleur noted the versatility this combination brings, mentioning Detroit’s ability to keep defenses guessing with so many weapons, including star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, premier tight end Sam LaPorta and explosive receiver/returner Kalif Raymond.
The Packers will look to contain the Lions' offense, which will be easier if they can count on another standout performance from rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. He earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after making eight tackles, a strip-sack and a pass defended in the win over Jacksonville.
“He’s made some big-time plays, obviously,” LaFleur said. “That’s a heck of an honor and that’s not an easy thing to do for anybody, let alone a rookie. He’s made some big-time plays, and we expect him to continue to learn. It was far from flawless. I think he’d be the first to admit that, but there were a lot of big plays he made that impacted the game.”
In the secondary, safety Xavier McKinney is having a historic start. Last week, he became the first Packers player to have an interception in six of the team’s first eight games. This milestone ties him for the second-most interceptions through eight games since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.
McKinney could be the difference-maker in slowing down the Lions’ high-powered attack. However, Goff hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 3, and the Packers are wounded in the secondary with Jaire Alexander (knee) and Evan Williams (hamstring) not practicing on Wednesday.
Over the last four games, the Lions have scored 172 points – their best four-game stretch ever and the best for any team since the 2019 Ravens.
“The details to what we do are important, really on all three phases,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said on Wednesday. “That's where we've been pretty good but, offensively, certainly, that's where it begins.”
The outcome could hinge on whether the Packers’ defense can contain Goff, whether the offense can run the ball consistently and whether the special teams can keep Raymond under wraps.
"It's a hell of a matchup,” Campbell said. “To me, this is two big-time programs going at it at their place. I'm looking forward to it (and) I know our guys are looking forward to it. But details, man. We have to be on the little things."
