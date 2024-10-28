Injury Updates for Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs as Packers Get Ready for Lions
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the first time this season, the Green Bay Packers emerged from their 30-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with injuries to several key players.
Making matters worse, those injuries happened with the biggest game of the season on the Packers’ schedule.
With the Packers turning the page to Sunday’s NFC North showdown against the first-place Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field, the injury situation starts with quarterback Jordan Love, who sustained a groin injury on the first series of the game and finally succumbed to the pain and mobility issues during the opening series of the second half.
According to national reports as well as by ESPN.com Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky, results from an MRI “did not show any significant damage.” Deemed a sprain, it’s possible Love will be able to push through the injury to face the Lions.
“I have no idea,” coach Matt LaFleur said, adding that a conversation with the trainers was scheduled for after his media session. “He seemed like in good spirits. I don’t know where that information comes from, quite frankly.”
Adding a potential wrinkle to the decision is the schedule. After hosting the Lions, the Packers will have their bye before two more big games – at the Chicago Bears on Nov. 17 and at home against the San Francisco 49ers in Nov. 24. Both games could have playoff ramifications.
The bye will not factor, though.
“If he can go, he’ll go,” LaFleur said. “So, we’ll see where he’s at by the end of the week. But if we feel like he can’t protect himself, then we certainly wouldn’t put him in that position.”
The “protect himself” element will be critical. The Lions’ powerhouse pass rush suffered a big loss recently when star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson suffered a broken leg. Even with Hutchinson missing the last two games, he’s third in the NFL with 7.5 sacks and first with 17 quarterback hits.
Detroit had four sacks without Hutchinson against Minnesota but only one against Tennessee on Sunday.
Love is not the only injury sustained by a starter.
Running back Josh Jacobs: Jacobs limped off the field after his final carry of the game but should have no issues for Sunday, according to a source. He is coming off a massive game of 127 yards and 10 broken tackles.
Cornerback Jaire Alexander: Alexander played every defensive snap but pulled up on the final play, a touchdown pass to tight end Evan Engram that tied the game. According to Demovsky, tests showed no “significant concerns” with Alexander’s right knee. He will be monitored throughout the week.
Safety Evan Williams: The rookie fourth-round pick, who had played every defensive snap two of the previous three weeks, suffered a hamstring injury that knocked him out after 18 games. Without Williams, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence torched the Packers for almost 200 passing yards in the second half alone.
Cheesehead TV’s Aaron Nagler said there’s a “good chance” Williams will play vs. Detroit. Hamstring injuries can be tricky but there are “no long-term concerns.”
LaFleur said he’d have a “better idea after today” when asked about his banged-up starting defensive backs.
That’s especially true against Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who the last four games has thrown 10 touchdown passes and 13 incompletions but will be without his premier big-play threat.
“It definitely affects things,” LaFleur said. “You’re talking about two of our starters, guys that have played really good football for us. I think when Evan went out, that set off a chain reaction in the back end. Ja’s didn’t happen until right at the end of the game.
“But it’s the mentality of next man up. So, we feel confident in that room. We’ve got a lot of players in that room that have played good ball for us and they’re going to have to go out there and do it against arguably the best team in the NFL.”
