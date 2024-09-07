Jordan Love Injury Update: No ACL Tear
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The good news is Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love did not sustain a torn ACL during the final seconds of Friday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Love’s ACL is “intact.”
Further tests will be conducted once the team arrives in Green Bay around noon. However, ACL tears typically can be diagnosed on the field and without need for an MRI or X-ray. That’s why, on Saturday morning, there was a feeling that Love had avoided the worst-case scenario.
The season took a painful twist in the waning moments of a 34-29 loss in Sao Paulo.
Starting at their 16 with 22 seconds remaining, Love booted hard to his left and threw a laser to Jayden Reed on the sideline for a gain of 33 to the 49 with 15 seconds to go.
Disaster struck on the next play.
Love stepped up in the pocket and was grabbed by defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Love wriggled free but was met immediately by defensive end Josh Sweat.
Lying on the ground, Carter grabbed Love by the left shin. Love lateraled the ball backward to running back Josh Jacobs as Carter had Love by the leg and Sweat took Love to the turf. The injury happened with Love’s ankle trapped under Carter, and close-up replays showed Love’s knee popping.
Love was in a great deal of pain while being examined on the field. He eventually walked off the field with trainers and, after the game, he walked to the locker room with a trainer and running back Josh Jacobs.
“I don’t know,” coach Matt LaFleur told Larry McCarren in his postgame radio interview. “We’re waiting. Obviously, very concerned about it. We’ll wait to find out when we do more tests.”
Online speculation ranged from high-ankle sprain to torn ACL. Neither are true; The Athletic’s Dianna Russini said an ankle injury had “been ruled out at this point.”
Coming off a monster second half of the season that fueled MVP hype for Love and Super Bowl expectations for the team, Love finished 17-of-34 passing for 260 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. It was an all-or-nothing performance. Five completions gained 177 yards but the offense moved in fits and starts, otherwise, and was mostly impotent in the red zone.
The offense’s problems, however, were the least of the team’s worries after their $220 million quarterback was unable to finish the game.
“Yeah, that was tough to see,” defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “That’s the franchise right there. Hopefully, he can be back next week and he can be all right.”
Assuming Love is going to be sidelined – he started all 19 games last year – Malik Willis figures to get the start against the Indianapolis Colts at Lambeau Field next Sunday. The Week 3 game will be against his former team, the Tennessee Titans.
“He’s always shown the traits,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said after sending a seventh-round pick to the Titans in exchange for the former third-round pick.
“He’s a really good athlete. A very strong athlete. Strong arm. Able to make all the throws. You know, he came from Liberty. Obviously, they’re two different guys but, a little bit like Jordan, a very young kid coming from a smaller-level competition. You saw the flashes early on in his preseason work [this year].”
Even if Love doesn’t have to go on injured reserve, Sean Clifford figures to be promoted from the practice squad.
