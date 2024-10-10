Packers Putting Luke Musgrave on Injured Reserve
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are placing tight end Luke Musgrave on injured reserve, coach Matt LaFleur said after Thursday’s practice.
Musgrave did not practice last week and did not play in the victory over the Rams. He practiced in limited capacity on Wednesday but did not practice on Thursday. LaFleur said Musgrave has been trying to fight through the injury but the team has decided to shut him down.
“He’s going to be down for some time,” LaFleur said.
Last year, Musgrave sustained a lacerated kidney against the Chargers last year but stayed on the field. So, that he was at least available to face the Rams is a testament to his toughness.
“The fact that he even suited up this last game was pretty impressive,” LaFleur said. “I don’t think we understood how serious it was.”
A stint on injured reserve mean Musgrave can neither play nor practice for four weeks. Game 1 will be Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
His absence explains why the Packers signed John FitzPatrick off the Falcons’ practice squad earlier in the day. He’s a player the team was interested in before the 2022 draft, LaFleur said.
FitzPatrick hopes to arrive in Green Bay on Thursday night so he can practice on Friday.
The injury is the latest twist in a disappointing second season for Musgrave, who as a rookie last year tied the franchise’s rookie record for most receptions by a tight end despite missing six games with a lacerated kidney.
Rather than a big Year 2 jump, he’s taken a background role behind Tucker Kraft.
To start this season, Musgrave played 17 snaps against the Eagles, 31 against the Colts, 35 against the Titans and 25 snaps against the Vikings.
Contrast that to last season, when he played at least 40 snaps in nine of 10 games before suffering the kidney injury against the Chargers in the 10th game of the season.
The Packers have been tight-lipped about the downturn in playing time, though it probably has more to do with the emergence of Kraft than anything else.
“I know I say this every time I’m up here, these guys are great guys,” tight ends coach John Dunn said when asked about Musgrave recently. “They do whatever you ask them to do, they do it to the best of their abilities. Each game plan when you get into it is a little different, and even within games it goes different.
“So, at some point it might go the other way. That has no underlying anything to do with Luke. Just every game plan’s a little different.”
With Musgrave held on the sideline and with receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson not in the lineup, tight end Ben Sims played 19 snaps against the Rams compared to a combined 11 the first four games.
“I thought last week he handled himself the way we would expect him to,” LaFleur said of Sims. “I think he and Luke are different players but I think he’s a versatile guy that can give us whatever we need.””
Against the Cardinals on Sunday, Kraft figures to take the lion’s share of the reps again with Sims the next man up. Messiah Swinson, who spent all of training camp in Green Bay, is on the practice squad and could be elevated for the game.
Packers Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle), TE Luke Musgrave (ankle).
Limited: CB Jaire Alexander (groin), DT Kenny Clark (toe), LB Edgerrin Cooper (hip), DT Jonathan Ford (calf; IR/designated to return), LG Elgton Jenkins (knee), OL Jordan Morgan (shoulder), CB Carrington Valentine (ankle), WR Christian Watson (ankle).
Full: S Zayne Anderson (elbow), DE Arron Mosby (shoulder), RT Zach Tom (shoulder).
Cardinals Thursday Injury Report
TBA. Here is the report from Wednesday.
Did not participate: RT Kelvin Beachum (hamstring).
Limited: LG Evan Brown (hamstring), K Matt Prater (left knee), DL Darius Robinson (calf), CB Garrett Williams (groin).
Full: OL Christian Jones (ankle), WR Zay Jones (returned from suspension).
