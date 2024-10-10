Packers-Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report: Only Devonte Wyatt Doesn’t Practice
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers could be at full strength at receiver for Sunday’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals as Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs returned to practice on Wednesday.
Only defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt did not practice.
Wyatt was inactive for Sunday’s win at the Rams after suffering an ankle injury late in the loss to the Vikings. The injury was serious enough to keep him in a boot last week but not serious enough to serve a four-game stint on injured reserve.
He was out of the boot on Wednesday, coach Matt LaFleur said, “which was a great sign and (was) moving around. So, we’ll just continue to progress him through.”
Doubs (suspension) and Watson (ankle) were inactive for the win against the Rams. Watson, who was injured during the first quarter against Minnesota, took part in individual drills on Wednesday.
“I think it’s a great sign,” LaFleur said. “Just to have him out there, certainly we all know what he brings to our offense, to our football team, and we missed him last weekend. So, we’re really excited to get him back there and, hopefully, he continues to progress through the course of the week, and we’ll see where he’s at on game day.”
Watson said his goal is to play on Sunday.
“I’ve been feeling better each and every day,” he said. “It’s obviously been progressing a lot quicker than I think everybody thought it was. I’m going to keep on pushing it every single day if I feel like I can take another step.
“My goal every week is to play. Obviously, last week was out of the question just in terms of being able to go out there and do anything that would’ve been remotely my game, but I mean it’s another week and I’m trying to get out there and play.”
Even the possibility of playing is remarkable considering how awkwardly Watson was pushed backward with his foot trapped under a Vikings defender.
LaFleur said the Packers “dodged a real bullet” with the severity of the injury.
Watson agreed.
“Honestly I was definitely fearing the worst,” he said. “It was an awkward position for me to be in and I felt my leg going the wrong way. I’ve seen stuff like that happen before and it’s been pretty significant injuries and, obviously, the pain alongside it was definitely scary in the moment. I was just hoping and praying for the best and definitely dodged a bullet.
“Obviously, it’s still something, so working through that, but definitely dodged a bullet with how bad it could’ve been.”
The Cardinals might have a new right side of the offensive line. Guard Will Hernandez sustained a season-ending knee injury against the 49ers and right tackle Kelvin Beachum didn’t practice because of a hamstring injury.
Beachum was starting for Jonah Williams, who suffered a knee injury in Week 1.
“It’s very tough, but it’s next-man-up mentality,” quarterback Kyler Murray told reporters on Wednesday. “I’m confident in anybody who steps in there and we just have to rally around those guys and make them feel comfortable (to) play their best ball.”
Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).
Limited: CB Jaire Alexander (groin), DT Kenny Clark (toe), LB Edgerrin Cooper (hip), DT Jonathan Ford (calf; IR/designated to return), LG Elgton Jenkins (knee), OL Jordan Morgan (shoulder), TE Luke Musgrave (ankle), CB Carrington Valentine (ankle), WR Christian Watson (ankle).
Full: S Zayne Anderson (elbow), DE Arron Mosby (shoulder), RT Zach Tom (shoulder).
Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: RT Kelvin Beachum (hamstring).
Limited: LG Evan Brown (hamstring), K Matt Prater (left knee), DL Darius Robinson (calf), CB Garrett Williams (groin).
Full: OL Christian Jones (ankle), WR Zay Jones (returned from suspension).
