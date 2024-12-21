Packers-Saints Final Injury Report: Updating Jaire Alexander, Luke Musgrave
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Could this be the week that Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander returns to the lineup?
After being full participation on Thursday and Friday, Alexander went out for the start of Saturday’s practice.
That means a perfect 3-for-3 practice week. Before the Thursday night game at Detroit, Alexander was limited participation the first two days but did not practice on Tuesday and was listed as out. Before last week’s game at Seattle, Alexander was full participation the first two days but did not practice on Friday and was listed as out.
That Alexander practiced all week would seem to be a positive step.
Also positive: If you’re into reading body language, there seemed to be a little extra spring in his step this week, as if perhaps he knew he would be returning to the lineup this week.
After a promising start to last week, Alexander didn’t play because he didn’t hit the requisite speeds on the practice field.
“Once we see the numbers it’ll be a better indication of where we’re at,” coach Matt LaFleur said after Friday’s practice.
Alexander suffered a torn PCL on the final defensive snap at Jacksonville on Oct. 27. Even though he missed five of the last six games, including each of the last four, and has played only 40.2 percent of the defensive snaps, he is tied for second on the team with two interceptions and is second outright with seven passes defensed.
While Green Bay’s pass defense was dissected by Detroit quarterback Jared Goff, it delivered a strong performance in last week’s victory at Seattle. Carrington Valentine picked off Geno Smith and Edgerrin Cooper intercepted backup Sam Howell.
“Definitely when you lose someone like that, it hurts, but we always have that next-man-up mentality,” Valentine said. “We all prepare like we’re going to start, no matter who’s out there.”
Tight end Luke Musgrave practiced again, another step toward playing for the first time since Week 4 following ankle surgery.
Only two players did not practice on Saturday, and they were the same two as on Thursday and Friday: safety Javon Bullard and linebacker Quay Walker. Both are dealing with ankle injuries, with Bullard inactive last week and Walker sustaining his injury during the second quarter.
At linebacker, Eric Wilson replaced Walker at middle linebacker last week and took over the every-down, green-dot communication role.
“I think he performed really well,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said on Friday. “He did it in Indy, he did it (against) Houston, he did it at Jacksonville. At that position, there’s a lot that goes into it. One, he’s got to get the call from me, he’s got to give that to everybody. He’s got to make checks up front, he’s got to make checks behind him, he’s got to calm everything down, he’s got to get certain guys lined up.
“Eric’s a really smart player. When you’ve got to get that green dot halfway through a game, that’s not easy. And when you have to tell everybody else what they’re doing and then go out and execute your job, I know that might not seem hard, but that’s not easy. He’s a veteran guy who brings a calmness and I think he’s had success doing that.
Do the Packers need Alexander against the Saints?
Perhaps not.
The Saints are expected to start rookie Spencer Rattler at quarterback. Their best receiver, Chris Olave, missed the last five games with a concussion. While he has practiced to start this week, he is not expected to play. Former Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has caught only 14 passes but is fourth on the team with 352 receiving yards and first with four touchdowns and a 25.1-yard average, is dealing with a chest injury and illness.
However, Alexander has played only 10 defensive snaps in about two months, so getting him at least some work against the Saints could make him better prepared for next week’s showdown at the Minnesota Vikings.
Here are Friday’s injury reports. This story will be updated following Saturday’s practice and the release of the final injury reports.
Green Bay Packers Friday Injury Report
DNP: S Javon Bullard (ankle), LB Quay Walker (ankle).
Limited: CB Corey Ballentine (knee), Luke Musgrave (ankle; designated to return from IR).
Full: CB Jaire Alexander (knee).
New Orleans Saints Friday Injury Report
DNP: QB Derek Carr (left hand), RB Alvin Kamara (groin), WR Bub Means (ankle), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest/illness), DE Chase Young (illness).
Limited: TE Juwan Johnson (foot), WR Chris Olave (head).
Removed from injury report: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (shoulder).
