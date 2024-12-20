Packers-Saints Injury Report: The Gift of Good Health
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are shockingly healthy entering Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints.
The Packers listed five players on their initial injury report of the week on Thursday. On Friday, for the second consecutive day, safety Javon Bullard and linebacker Quay Walker did not practice because of ankle injuries.
Also for the second consecutive day, cornerback Jaire Alexander did practice as full participation as he works his way back from a knee injury that’s kept him out of the last four games.
Green Bay’s five-man injury report is its shortest of the season – a rather stunning thing to say as the team gets ready for its 15th game of the season.
The Packers, who didn’t play any of their starters in the preseason finale and then had a bonus week before Week 1 against Philadelphia, had six players on the injury report for the season-opening game. That was matched for Week 6 against Arizona.
Otherwise, the Packers have had 10-plus players on their injury report almost every week, including a season-high 14 players for last week’s game at Seattle following their so-called mini-bye.
Along with Walker, Bullard and Alexander, tight end Luke Musgrave and cornerback Corey Ballentine were limited participation on Thursday.
Musgrave is in his second week of practice following ankle surgery that sent him to injured reserve. He’s been eased back in slowly; on Friday, he ran routes with the quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends for the first time while reporters were present.
“In all truthfulness, it’s just day to day trying to get back,” tight ends coach John Dunn said on Thursday.
“Football is a sport in which the body movements and things you do – blocking and all those things like we’ve talked about – there’s so much technique and stuff that goes into that, that when you’ve had a little bit of [time off] when you haven’t been doing that, just getting your body back into doing those types of things and getting comfortable. So, obviously, it’s great getting him back out and working and just taking it a day at a time.”
So far, so good.
“He’s actually looked pretty good out there,” LaFleur said after Friday’s practice. He “potentially” could play this week.
The Saints’ injury issues this week are much more significant.
Veteran quarterback Derek Carr is out with an injured left hand, Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi announced on Thursday.
Rookie Spencer Rattler will make his fourth career start.
Last week against Washington, Rattler came off the bench and drive the Saints to a last-second touchdown. Rizzi opted to go for two points and the win but Rattler’s pass was incomplete.
“I think he learned a lot of things,” Rizzi said. “The thing that probably impressed me the most was probably that 2-minute drill (at the end of the game). I really liked how he – under the pressure – performed, and I didn't see a sense of panic at all.
“I thought the last three games he was out there, like any rookie quarterback, sometimes he looked a little panicky. I saw him much more relaxed, I saw him much more in control. I saw a lot more leadership out of him. That was the impressive part.
Also for the Saints, running back Alvin Kamara, who leads the team in rushing yards, receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, is not expected to play.
“It doesn’t look great for this week,” Rizzi said.
That could mean opportunities for former Packers running back Jamaal Williams, who has only three carries the last six games.
Chris Olave, by far the team’s best receiver, missed the last five games following a concussion. His 21-day practice window has been opened but he’s unlikely to be rushed back into the lineup.
This story will be updated with the release of the injury reports following Friday’s practices.
Green Bay Packers Friday Injury Report
DNP: S Javon Bullard (ankle), LB Quay Walker (ankle).
Limited: CB Corey Ballentine (knee), Luke Musgrave (ankle; designated to return from IR).
Full: CB Jaire Alexander (knee).
New Orleans Saints Thursday Injury Report
DNP: QB Derek Carr (left hand), RB Alvin Kamara (groin), WR Bub Means (ankle), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest), DE Chase Young (illness).
Limited: TE Juwan Johnson (foot), WR Chris Olave (head).
Full: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (shoulder).
