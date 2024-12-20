Preview: Saints Come Marching In To Battle Playoff-Bound Packers
The New Orleans Saints are marching into Green Bay.
The Green Bay Packers are marching to the playoffs.
With a 10-4 record, the Packers are one win away from clinching a playoff spot, and a victory over the Saints on Monday Night Football would seal their postseason berth.
Riding a wave of momentum with four wins in the five games since the bye, the Packers are firing on all cylinders.
Quarterback Jordan Love has been exceptional down the stretch with a second-ranked passer rating. He’s benefitted from a nearly impenetrable offensive line that’s allowed just three sacks in those four wins. Love's ability to thrive in clutch situations has been a key factor in the team’s success.
On the other side, the Saints are struggling at 5-9 and have seen their playoff hopes all but expire.
They’re coming off a heartbreaking 20-19 loss to Washington in which a late comeback attempt fell short due to a missed two-point conversion.
With veteran quarterback Derek Carr sidelined by a broken left hand, rookie Spencer Rattler will make his fourth career start, interim coach Darren Rizzi said on Thursday.
“He gave us a spark this week in the second half, had a real good practice today so that's where we are with him,” Rizzi told reporters.
Compounding their troubles, “it doesn’t look great for this week” for star running back Alvin Kamara (calf), Rizzi said. On top of that, the Saints must contend with cold and potentially snowy conditions at Lambeau Field, which could prove challenging for a team accustomed to playing in a dome environment.
Statistically, the Packers hold a clear advantage. Their offense ranks fourth in yards per game (375.8) and seventh in points per game (27.1). A key strength of this offense has been the dynamic rushing attack, which averages 144.4 yards per game, tied for fourth in the league.
Running back Josh Jacobs, with 1,147 rushing yards this season, has been a key contributor to this success. His ability to power through defenses helped the Packers to a quick 14-0 last week at Seattle.
“It’s been very huge for us,” quarterback Jordan Love said on Thursday. “I think we always talk about starting the game off fast, and any time you can just hand the ball to a guy and run the ball down the field, I definitely think it sets the tempo of the game. The defense has got to figure out how they’re going to make adjustments.”
The Packers’ offensive line has been a force, giving Jacobs room to run and providing Love with time to find his targets.
Wide receiver Christian Watson has emerged as a big-play threat, catching 13 passes for 387 yards in the last five games.
“I think it’s just something we’ve been working on,” Love said of Watson’s increased role. “We’ve been doing a good job to get those reps in practice, trying to hit on some of those deep balls. But just continuing to gel together and understand, with a guy with his speed, understanding where I need to put the ball.”
Romeo Doubs, returning from a concussion that sidelined him for two games, made a significant impact last week with three catches for 40 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers also rediscovered Jayden Reed (eight touches, 61 yards).
Meanwhile, New Orleans has struggled defensively, particularly against the run.
Ranked 27th in rushing yards allowed per game (134.4) and 30th in total defense (376.6), the Saints' defense is vulnerable to Green Bay’s balanced attack. However, under Rizzi, the Saints have allowed just 16.6 points per game in going 3-2.
While the Saints’ red-zone defense has been a bright spot (allowing touchdowns on just 51.2 percent of opponent trips, ranking eighth), the Packers’ offensive versatility and ability to finish drives will test New Orleans at every turn.
Additionally, both teams were effective in generating pressure last week. The Saints racked up eight sacks against Washington, while the Packers recorded seven sacks against the Seahawks. This battle in the trenches will be key, as both teams look to disrupt each other's quarterback play.
The Saints’ offense faces an uphill battle against a Packers defense that has been opportunistic all season. Green Bay ranks fourth in the league with 26 takeaways and will look to capitalize on a rookie quarterback.
Rattler has completed only 57.5 percent of his passes but has gone three consecutive games without an interception and gave the Saints a chance to upset the Commanders. His inexperience in the hostile environment of Lambeau Field could prove costly, especially against a defense that excels at creating turnovers.
“The thing that probably impressed me the most was probably that two-minute drill (at the end of regulation),” Rizzi said. “I really liked how – under the pressure – he performed and I didn't see a sense of panic at all.”
This marks the second consecutive season these teams will meet. Last year, the Packers trailed 17-0 in the fourth quarter before mounting a dramatic 18-17 comeback win. Another victory over the Saints would continue building momentum for a playoff push.
With snow and freezing temperatures expected, Lambeau Field’s weather conditions strongly favor the Packers. A ground-heavy attack led by Jacobs, complemented by Love’s passing game, seems tailor-made for the wintry setting. The Saints, unaccustomed to such conditions, will need to adjust quickly to the elements if they hope to stay competitive.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur is taking nothing for granted, even though his team is a 14.5-point favorite.
“It always comes back to us,” LaFleur said. “No matter who we’re playing, we have not played a complete game I would say in all three phases in the same game. There’s been moments in every phase, but it’s always it always comes back down to focusing on yourself.
“I don’t care who you’re playing in this league, you’re always competing against yourself and just wanting to put your best ball out there and then let the results go where they may.”
