PFF: Packers’ Draft Class Filled with Reaches
GREEN BAY, Wis. – At least by Pro Football Focus’ NFL Draft rankings, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst practically dislocated his arm while selecting his eight-man draft class because it was filled with so many reaches.
Mark Chichester took all 32 teams’ draft classes and mapped where their players were selected vs. where PFF had them ranked. Chichester made a point to say this was about providing a “reference point” rather than judging winners and losers.
While the team’s first-round pick, receiver Matthew Golden, was picked almost perfectly – Green Bay picked 23rd and Golden was ranked 24th – North Carolina State offensive tackle Anthony Belton in the second round was a big reach and two of the Day 3 selections, Georgia’s Warren Brinson and Tulane’s Micah Robinson, weren’t even ranked.
Only Texas defensive end Barryn Sorrell in the fourth round and Cincinnati offensive tackle in the seventh round were “steals” based on where the Packers picked them and where the players were ranked. But they were only modest values, with Sorrell picked at No. 124 vs. PFF’s No. 109 and Williams at No. 250 vs. PFF’s No. 229.
PFF’s findings align with our own draft stories. Using various draft rankings, here’s where the Packers’ rookies were picked vs. where they were ranked.
Texas WR Matthew Golden was, on average, ranked 18.7; the Packers picked him at No. 23.
NC State OL Anthony Belton was a big reach at No. 54 overall.
TCU WR Savion Williams was a small reach at No. 87 overall.
Day 3 was filled with reaches.
Of course, the rankings are irrelevant. Not even Gutekunst’s draft board means anything anymore. Now, it’s about how the players grow on the practice field and perform on Sundays in 2025 and beyond.
“I think we really increased the competition across the board,” Gutekunst said after the draft. “I felt really good about our football team coming into this draft. We did some things in free agency and just where our team was in general that I felt really, really good about it.
“Certainly, we increased the competition in a lot of spots. Draft never falls exactly how you think it’s going to fall. It’s always interesting, but I like that part of it. I think we were able to add, particularly these three days and even in free agency, pretty good culture fits – guys that are going to fit into our locker room and be assets to us that way.”
With two picks at receiver and two at defensive end, Gutekunst cranked up the competition at two position groups that didn’t play to expectations in 2024.
“That’s a good thing,” he said. “The competition brings out the best in all players. And, if it doesn’t, then it’s probably going to be a rough go, anyway. So, we want to constantly have that internal pressure, so to speak, on our guys because I think that’s important.
“If you’re going to compete in the National Football League, you’ve got to be able to handle that and be at your best. So, yeah, you watch how all our guys handle the competition and the new challenges they may face from year to year. But it’s an important thing that we have that.”
Back to PFF’s story, among the NFC North teams:
The Chicago Bears, like the Packers, had only two steals out of their eight picks.
The Detroit Lions found three steals out of their seven picks, with a big win for getting Boise State edge Ahmed Hassanein 67 picks after his projection.
The Vikings had one steal out of their five picks.
Overall, PFF gave the Packers a B-minus in its draft grades. Meanwhile, Sorrell was deemed the “favorite” draft pick by Trevor Sikkema.
“The Packers waited until Day 3 to address their defensive line and got two good players in Sorrell and Collin Oliver,” he wrote. “Sorrell can play anything from 4i defensive end to stand-up outside linebacker. He earned 73.0-plus PFF pass-rush and run-defense grades across 651 snaps in 2024.”