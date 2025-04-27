Where Were Packers’ Day 3 Picks in NFL Draft Rankings?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After focusing on the offense to start the 2025 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers went on the defensive in Day 3.
For entertainment purposes only, here is where the Packers’ draft picks were selected and where they stood in predraft media rankings.
Fourth Round: Texas DE Barryn Sorrell
Sorrell played in 49 games and finished his career with 15.5 sacks and 25.5 tackles for losses. All 40 starts, all 15.5 sacks and 24.5 of his TFLs came during his final three seasons. He had career highs of six sacks and 11 TFLs in 16 games (all starts) in 2024.
Picked by the Packers at: No. 124.
Pro Football Focus: No. 109. “Sorrell is a versatile defensive lineman capable of aligning anywhere from a 4i to a wide-7 technique. While he doesn't project as a high-end athlete at the next level, his active hands and solid play strength provide a strong foundation for a rotational role in a multi-front NFL defense.”
ESPN: No. 127.
The Athletic: No. 100.
Pro Football Network: No. 222.
Todd McShay: No. 123.
Consensus Big Board: No. 143.
Average ranking: 137.3, but 120.4 with PFN’s outlier grade ignored. So, the Packers picked Sorrell right about where it was expected.
Fifth Round: Oklahoma State DE/LB Collin Oliver
Oliver played in 43 games with 22 starts in four seasons. His final season was limited to two games by a foot injury. He piled up 23.5 sacks and 40.5 tackles for losses in his career, with 15.5 TFLs in 2021 and again in 2023.
Picked by the Packers at: No. 159.
Pro Football Focus: No. 200.
ESPN: No. 244. “Oliver primarily lined up at edge in college, but he'll likely play off the ball in the NFL. He's a disruptive run defender who made 15.5 tackles for loss in (2023). He's quick enough to beat blockers to the point of attack and shoot gaps. Oliver runs well and chases with good effort. He's an inconsistent tackler but has good stopping power. His burst, active hands and closing speed make him a threat to get to the quarterback, rushing off the edge and between the tackles.”
The Athletic: No. 225.
Pro Football Network: No. 192.
Todd McShay: No. 286.
Consensus Big Board: No. 208.
Average ranking: 225.8, so the Packers picked him about 67 spots earlier than expected.
Sixth Round: Georgia DT Warren Brinson
Brinson played in 59 games with eight starts in five seasons. He finished his career with six sacks and 14 tackles for losses; he had two sacks and six TFLs in 2024.
Picked by the Packers at: No. 198.
Pro Football Focus: Unranked (out of 367 players).
ESPN: No. 268.
The Athletic: No. 227. “Brinson is fairly stout against the run. He has explosive moments when he is given the freedom to pursue the pocket, but he'll need to be better with his hands and overall rush plan to get NFL blockers off balance. Overall, Brinson flashes NFL-level play with his ability to get off blocks and force his way through gaps, but excitement over his talent needs to be tempered by his sporadic impact. He offers intriguing tools in an NFL-ready body.”
Pro Football Network: No. 167.
Todd McShay: No. 191.
Consensus Big Board: No. 254.
Average ranking: 221.4 among the five teams that had him ranked. Making him the unofficial No. 368 at PFF would move that to No. 245.7. Using that number, the Packers drafted him about 48 spots earlier than expected.
Seventh Round: Tulane CB Micah Robinson
Robinson started his career at Furman before moving up a rung for his final season. He had two interceptions and eight passes defensed. PFF charged him with a 46.8 percent completion rate.
Picked by the Packers at: No. 237.
Pro Football Focus: Unranked (out of 367 players).
ESPN: Unranked (out of 350).
The Athletic: Unranked (out of 300).
Pro Football Network: Unranked (out of 300).
Todd McShay: Unranked (out of 300).
Consensus Big Board: Unranked (out of 712).
Average ranking: Unranked by everybody.
Seventh Round: Cincinnati OT John Williams
Williams started 24 games during his final two seasons and 27 games in his career – all at left tackle. PFF charged him with one sack and eight total pressures in 2024 and three sacks in his two years as a starter.
Picked by the Packers at: No. 250.
Pro Football Focus: No. 229.
ESPN: No. 272. “Williams started 27 games at left tackle. He's inconsistent, but there is some encouraging tape and he has the tools to develop. Williams can seal the edge and work up to the second level on outside zone runs. … He has the length to land his punch and large enough hands to lock onto defenders as a pass blocker.”
The Athletic: Unranked.
Pro Football Network: No. 263.
Todd McShay: No. 300.
Consensus Big Board: No. 279.
Average ranking: 268.6 among the five teams that had him ranked. Making him the unofficial No. 301 at The Athletic would move that to No. 274. So, the Packers drafted a player they liked rather than risk losing him in undrafted free agency.
