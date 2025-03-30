Unofficial Packers Offseason Depth Charts
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With NFL free agency largely complete and the NFL Draft less than four weeks away, here are the Green Bay Packers’ unofficial depth charts.
These are an estimation of how the Packers would line up today, before the infusion of the draft class. The goal of this story is to lay out where the Packers are strong on talent and in numbers.
These are, obviously, simplified. Nate Hobbs will line up in the slot but compete at corner. Javon Bullard will compete in the slot and at safety. The offensive linemen, obviously, will be shuffled around. Receivers aren’t locked into one spot; Jayden Reed played 200 snaps outside the slot.
The only player listed at two positions is Jordan Morgan. Last year’s first-round pick played left tackle at Arizona and right guard for the Packers. He is listed at those positions.
Not listed are receiver Christian Watson, who will miss the first half of the season (at least) with a torn ACL, and cornerback Jaire Alexander, who probably will not be with the team after the draft.
Packers Depth Charts on Offense
Quarterbacks: Jordan Love, Malik Willis, Sean Clifford.
Running backs: Josh Jacobs, Emanuel Wilson, MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks.
Receiver: Romeo Doubs, Malik Heath, Cornelius Johnson.
Receiver: Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton, Julian Hicks.
Slot: Jayden Reed, Mecole Hardman, Tulu Griffin.
Tight ends: Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave, Ben Sims, Messiah Swinson, Johnny Lumpkin.
Left tackle: Rasheed Walker, Jordan Morgan.
Left guard: Aaron Banks, Kadeem Telfort, Donovan Jennings.
Center: Elgton Jenkins, Jacob Monk, Trey Hill.
Right guard: Sean Rhyan, Jordan Morgan, Marquis Hayes.
Right tackle: Zach Tom, Travis Glover.
Packers Depth Charts on Defense
Defensive end: Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, Deslin Alexandre.
Defensive tackle: Kenny Clark, Colby Wooden, James Ester, Keith Randolph.
Defensive tackle: Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Nesta Jade Silvera, Leonard Payne.
Defensive end: Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox, Arron Mosby, Jeremiah Martin.
Linebacker: Edgerrin Cooper.
Middle linebacker: Quay Walker, Ty’Ron Hopper.
Linebacker: Isaiah McDuffie, Kristian Welch.
Cornerback: Carrington Valentine, Kamal Hadden, Kaleb Hayes.
Cornerback: Keisean Nixon, Kalen King, Isaiah Dunn.
Nickel: Nate Hobbs, Javon Bullard.
Safety: Xavier McKinney, Zayne Anderson, Omar Brown.
Safety: Evan Williams, Kitan Oladapo.
Packers Depth Charts on Special Teams
Kicker: Brandon McManus, Alex Hale.
Punter: Daniel Whelan.
Long snapper: Matt Orzech.
Quotes to Note
Here are a few worthwhile depth-chart-related quotes from general manager Brian Gutekunst from the offseason.
Asked about center at the Scouting Combine: “I think Sean (Rhyan) has some versatility inside. He played outside in college but he’s been mostly an inside guy for us. Obviously, Elgton’s played a ton of center, as well. Jacob Monk’s got some inside flex. So, we’ve got a lot of flexibility there if, for some reason, we can’t get Josh (Myers) back in the fold.
“We’re always going to continue to address the offensive line because there’s just never enough of them but, right now, sitting here today, I feel pretty good about, if we had to go play, we have the guys that can play in different spots.”
On the depth at cornerback: “When we moved Keisean to the outside, I thought he played really, really well, not only in coverage but as a tackler, as well, and run game. And I think when CV went out there, I think when both those guys were playing on the outside consistently, we just got more stable with Bull inside and those two guys outside. That stability, I think, really helped us down the stretch.
“We need numbers because we do have some free agents coming up so we’re going to need numbers and kind of just see where that room goes. Then, obviously, Ja will impact that, as well.”
(Note: The Packers need “numbers” after losing Eric Stokes, Corey Ballentine and Robert Rochell.)
Asked about the desire to re-sign McManus: “With Matt (Orzech) and Daniel (Whelan) and if we were able to get Brandon back, I think certainly that would make me feel very, very, very good about that group.”