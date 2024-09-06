Updating Status of Tucker Kraft, Who Is Questionable
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the Green Bay Packers en route to Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday for Friday’s season-opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles, they added Tucker Kraft to the injury report with a back injury.
On Thursday, after a light practice in Sao Paulo to shake off the aftereffects of a 10-hour flight, the Packers listed Kraft as questionable for the game.
According to a source, Kraft is good to go for the big Week 1 showdown.
After missing the first half of training camp while recovering from surgery to fix a torn pectoral, Kraft dominated the final couple weeks of camp. That included the joint practice against the Ravens, when he caught a short pass and ran through a defender for a touchdown and made a big downfield catch.
“Tucker looks great,” quarterback Jordan Love said late in training camp. “Since he’s been back out there, we’ve felt his presence, for sure. And I think he’s hit the ground running. He looks great out there. It’s very apparent on the field and it’s great to have him back.”
After barely playing to start his rookie season, the third-round pick finished the year with 31 receptions for 355 yards and two touchdowns. By catches and yards, it was one of the best seasons by a rookie tight end in Packers history.
Almost all of that production came during the second half of the season. With Kraft playing practically every snap at times with Luke Musgrave sidelined by an injured spleen, Kraft during the final eight games caught 28-of-35 passes for 344 yards.
Among the 45 tight ends who were targeted at least 30 times in the passing game, Kraft’s 7.5 yards after the catch per catch ranked No. 1 in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. He ranked fourth in passer rating when targeted (121.7) and dropped only one pass.
He added five catches and another touchdown in the playoffs.
It was a big-time debut season and a strong response to those who questioned his FCS roots.
“Everyone was wrong,” he said. “Anyone who tries to shove that small-school narrative, they can put it where the sun don’t shine.”
More than just a receiver, Kraft is a physical blocker with lofty goals for that part of his game.
“I think he’s a complete tight end, and I think he’s only scratching the surface of what he’s capable of doing,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think when you look back last year, it’s night and day from where he is now from where he was at this time. Just the familiarity with the offense, the confidence I would say from going out there and playing at a high level.”
The Packers are loaded at receiver, but LaFleur will want to test defenses with Musgrave and Kraft in two-tight end sets, as well, because of the matchup problems they’ll create.
They could be double trouble. They are good enough blockers that defenses might have to play heavy personnel to stop the run. But going big would leave them vulnerable in the passing game because of Musgrave’s speed and Kraft’s physicality.
“It’ll be really productive,” Musgrave said. “I think it’ll give us a lot of cool options to do as tight ends. So, really excited for that, and I’m sure Tuck is, as well, and we’re just really excited.”
Kraft and running backs Emanuel Wilson (hip) and MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) are questionable for the game. All three players were limited participation on Thursday. Wilson, at least, is expected to play.
“We’re confident,” LaFleur said in Green Bay on Tuesday.
More Green Bay Packers News
Packers-Eagles three reasons to believe | Packers-Eagles three reasons to worry | NFC North power rankings | Narveson two-stepped his way to Green Bay | Packers-Eagles final injury report | Packers-Eagles: How to watch | Three reasons for optimism | Three reasons for disappointment | Picking every game (and Super Bowl) | Consensus power rankings | Stokes healthy, smiling | Another new running back | Watson “ready to rock”