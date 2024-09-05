How to Watch: Packers vs. Eagles in Brazil
GREEN BAY, Wis. – At long last, the Green Bay Packers will kick off the 2024 NFL season against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil on Friday night.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch, stream and listen to the game along with stats, notes and quotes.
What Time is Packers-Eagles?
Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. (Central) on Friday.
Location: Corinthians Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Referee: Ron Torbert. Torbert is in his 10th season as a referee. According to Pro Football Reference, he’s generally around the league average in penalties and penalty yards.
History: The Packers lead the regular-season series 27-16, though the Eagles won the last matchup, 40-33 in 2022. Quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Miles Sanders combined for 300 rushing yards. Yes, 300. The Packers allowed 363 rushing yards, the most by any team over the previous 15 seasons and third-worst in franchise history.
What Channel for Packers-Eagles?
TV: The game will air on NBC Universal’s Peacock Network. Noah Eagle will do play-by-play, former NFL quarterback Todd Blackledge will provide the analysis and Kaylee Hartung will report from the sideline.
Some fans in Wisconsin can watch without a Peacock subscription. If your TV carries WGBA-TV Channel 26 in Green Bay or WTMJ-TV Channel 4 in Milwaukee, you can watch, as normal.
Streaming: Fans can stream on Peacock or via NFL+.
However you watch, coaches will now have to do in-game interviews. LaFleur is thrilled.
“It’s going to be very short answers. I can promise you that,” he said.
The game ranks fourth in SI’s Watchability Rankings.
Radio: The Packers Radio Network will air the call presented by the longtime duo of Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren. Here is the list of stations.
You can also listen on Westwood One, with Scott Graham and Mike Mayock on the call.
Packers-Eagles: Who’s Favored?
The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook. That’s been the line since the scheduled was released, though it moved briefly to 3 points this week. The over/under moved to 49.5 from 48.5 this week.
Josh Jacobs is the betting favorite to score a touchdown for the Packers. Jordan Love’s over/under is 256.5 passing yards, Jayden Reed has the Packers’ highest receiving total at 41.5 yards and Jacobs’ rushing total is 62.5 yards.
Six-Pack of Packers-Eagles Notes
One: This marks the sixth consecutive year in which the Packers kicked off the season somewhere other than Lambeau Field. That’s the longest streak in the NFL.
Under Packers coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers are 3-2 in Week 1. With a 12-5 record in September, the Packers, Bills and Chiefs are tied for No. 1 with most wins during the opening month of the season.
Two: In Sports Illustrated’s quarterback rankings, which were compiled by Albert Breer though 85 NFL general managers, executives, head coaches and assistants, Jordan Love is ninth and Jalen Hurts is 13th. Hurts was sixth last year.
“I love his demeanor about the game and just his competitive nature,” Love said. “He’s just a dog. I think he’s one of those quarterbacks who he’s going to scramble and he’s not going to slide. He’s going to take some hits. He’s a bigger guy. He just has that mindset. He’s a very competitive player. I love just watching him play and get better every year.”
Three: Hurts had 15 rushing touchdowns last year, matching Josh Allen’s single-season record by a quarterback. Already, Hurts ranks fourth in NFL history for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 41. Hall of Famer Steve Young is third with 43.
By total passing and rushing touchdowns last year, Hurts was second with 38 and Love was fourth with 36.
“I'm excited like everyone else,” Hurts said this week. “We have all worked hard and we're going to be ready, and I think you take it day by day and we feel good about that and about where we are.”
Four: This will be Love’s 19th career start. He has nine career games with two-plus touchdowns and zero interceptions. The most such games for a quarterback in his first 20 starts is 10, set by Patrick Mahomes and matched by Brock Purdy.
Five: New Packers running back Josh Jacobs and Alvin Kamara are the only running backs with 1,100-plus scrimmage yards in each of their last five seasons. During that span, Jacobs trails only Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey with 6,993 scrimmage yards.
The Eagles also have a big addition in the backfield. Saquon Barkley in six seasons with the Giants tallied 7,311 scrimmage yards and 47 touchdowns. He has topped 100 total yards in each of his last three meetings with Green Bay.
Six: Last year, the Packers’ primary starting safeties, Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens, combined for zero interceptions. In his last meeting against the Eagles, new Packers safety Xavier McKinney had two interceptions – one against Hurts and one against Marcus Mariota.
“Obviously, I played with him in college, too, so I’m definitely familiar with his game and the growth that he’s made just over his time period,” McKinney said of Hurts. “But I think if we just stick to what we know how to do and how we prepare and our technique I think we’ll be fine.”
