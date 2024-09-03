Packers Add Another Running Back to Practice Squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In response to injuries that have started to accumulate at running back, the Green Bay Packers signed Chris Brooks to the practice squad on Tuesday.
The corresponding transaction was not announced but Messiah Swinson no longer shows up on the roster.
Brooks went undrafted in 2023 out of BYU and latched on with the Miami Dolphins. In nine games, he carried 19 times for 106 yards (5.6 average). The bulk of that production came in Week 3 against Denver, a 70-20 blowout in which Brooks carried nine times for 66 yards during the fourth quarter. He broke five tackles, gained 65 yards after contact and had a long of 52 yards.
Of his 19 attempts, he had 107 yards after contact and nine broken tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.
“I feel like not getting drafted, I really wouldn’t look at it as a low, I’d say it’s an opportunity,” Brooks said after making the roster last year. “It’s an opportunity that not too many guys have and I can either take advantage of the opportunity or I could just let it go to waste. I chose to take advantage.”
This preseason, Brooks suffered a concussion. With the Dolphins featuring a loaded backfield, he was released with an injury settlement on Monday.
Brooks spent his first four collegiate seasons at California, highlighted by his 914 rushing yards, 22 receptions and 12 total touchdowns as a sophomore.
With BYU in 2022, he rushed for 817 yards (6.3 average) and six touchdowns and added 10 receptions for 98 yards.
In five total seasons, he had 2,944 total yards and 27 touchdowns.
He fits the Packers’ big-guy mold. At 6-foot 3/4 and 232 pounds, he ran a 4.63 in the 40, had a 37-inch vertical jump and had a Relative Athletic Score of 8.38.
“Coming into the NFL, I thought my skill was just physicality. I probably feel best about that,” he said. “I’m just working so I can branch off and get all the other skills to be great as well.”
The Packers will be taking a mostly healthy roster to Brazil for Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but AJ Dillon (stinger) is on injured reserve, MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) didn’t practice on Tuesday and Emanuel Wilson was limited participation (hip).
Plus, Nate McCrary, who opened the season on the practice squad, is on practice squad injured reserve, which necessitated the addition of former fourth-round pick La’Mical Perine.
Lloyd sustained his hamstring injury in the first preseason game.
Wilson, who ranked second among running backs in rushing yards and first in yards after contact this preseason, is new to the injury report.
While coach Matt LaFleur spoke vaguely about Lloyd’s status, he seemed more optimistic about Wilson.
“There’s always concern when you have anything like that,” he said. “But he had a good work day today and so, we’re confident.”
