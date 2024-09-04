Former Packers Executive Predicts Packers Will Win Super Bowl
GREEN BAY, Wis. – OK, maybe he’s biased.
Andrew Brandt, who served as the Green Bay Packers vice president of player finance from 1999 through 2008, picked the Packers to win this year’s Super Bowl in Sports Illustrated’s Monday Morning Quarterback season predictions.
“I know, I know: My Packer bias is showing again. I am who I am, and 10 years working in that place has embedded me with the trait of looking at that team through rose-colored glasses,” Brandt said. “But, as is said: This time is different. The team is loaded with young talent, a quarterback who finished the season playing as well as any in football, and selective free-agent acquisitions – Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney – who are difference makers.”
Brandt had the Packers beating out the Detroit Lions for the NFC North championship. On the road to New Orleans, the Packers exorcised one demon by beating the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional playoffs. Then, in a Week 1 rematch, the Packers went into Philadelphia to beat the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
In the Super Bowl, the Packers beat the Baltimore Ravens 34-23.
“After routing the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs, they were a couple of plays from beating the 49ers; this year they will not let that opportunity pass,” Brandt said. “The Packers, I believe, are one of four teams that will separate from the rest of the NFC, along with the Eagles, Lions and 49ers. The Cowboys, as usual, will have some moments that tantalize, but we know how their season will end. And, I believe, the NFC will finish where it starts next week: with the Eagles and Packers playing for the championship.”
Brandt had Jordan Love winning NFL MVP and Matt LaFleur winning coach of the year.
The MMQB’s nine-man panel included one more vote for the Packers getting to the Super Bowl. Greg Bishop had the Kansas City Chiefs completing their three-peat by beating the Packers for the championship.
Similar to how the 2010 reached (and won) the Super Bowl, Bishop had the Packers scoring road playoff wins against the Falcons and Eagles on their way to the Super Bowl.
Love was Bishop’s Offensive Player of the Year.
“Jordan Love will have a huge season and this, right here, begins his legend,” Bishop wrote.
Love and the Packers will kick off the 2024 NFL season in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday. LaFleur has been much more open to this game than he was the 2022 trip to London, which ended with a loss to the Giants and started a five-game losing streak.
“I think this is a lot different because you’re essentially going to stay on the same body clock, and I think that’s an important part of it,” LaFleur said on Tuesday. “Obviously, leaning on our experts here, in terms of where are the best practices, what do you need to do from hydrating to eating meals, the recovery, these guys have researched and talked to a lot of people, and I feel really confident with our plan and what we’re going to do.
“And the circumstances are the circumstances, but it’s the same for both teams. You’ve just got to deal with it and appreciate the opportunity, which I think our guys will. This is a great stage to be on. We’re going to be the only game on in the world and you get to go do it in a place it’s never been done before. So, it’s a great opportunity for our guys to go out there and show what they’re all about.”
Of the nine SI writers and editors, seven had the Packers reaching the playoffs and four advancing to at least the NFC Championship Game.
The Packers were among six teams chosen to win the Super Bowl.
