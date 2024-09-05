Packers-Eagles Final Injury Report: What’s Doubs’ Status?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs was removed from the injury report and is ready to roll for Friday night’s Week 1 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.
On the final injury report of the week, coach Matt LaFleur listed running backs MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) and Emanuel Wilson (hip) and tight end Tucker Kraft (back) as questionable. Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hip), cornerback Carrington Valentine (hamstring) and Doubs (hand) are off the report.
Doubs, Valentine and Cooper were full participation while Wilson, Lloyd and Kraft were limited participation.
For the Eagles, two potential starters, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and linebacker Devin White, are out.
After Tuesday’s practice, Doubs called it a “day-to-day process” to work through the injury.
Obviously, an injured hand – a bruise, in this case – isn’t ideal for a receiver.
“Well, you catch with your hands,” LaFleur said in Green Bay on Tuesday. “You should catch with your hands. We’re encouraging catching with your hands here.”
In two seasons, Doubs has 101 receptions for 1,099 yards and 11 touchdowns. Eagles receiver A.J. Brown had more catches and yards last year alone, but Doubs is a premier red-zone threat and destroyed the Cowboys in the playoffs.
“Definitely still developing,” he said of his connection with quarterback Jordan Love. “I wouldn’t just say it’s solidified, that my connection is at an all-time high with him. But in this league, it’s a progress league, so to say that my connection is there, it’d be wrong for me to say.”
At running back, the Packers carried Josh Jacobs, Wilson and Lloyd on their 53-man roster. Ellis Merriweather, who competed for a spot during training camp, La'Mical Perine, who signed after final cuts, and Chris Brooks, who signed this week, are on the practice squad. Obviously, due to knowledge of the playbook, Merriweather probably would be the choice if the Packers wanted to elevate an additional back before kickoff.
The Eagles ruled out White earlier in the week. Former Wisconsin star Zack Baun, a third-round pick by the Saints in 2020, and Nakobe Dean, a third-round pick by the Eagles in 2022, will be the starting inside linebackers.
Dean and White were listed as co-starters on the depth chart. According to Eagles beat writers, Dean had beaten out White and probably would have started.
“This defense is right for me and what I do,” Dean said recently. “It very much fits me and so I am embracing it and looking to play my best ball.”
Baun, a native of West Bend, Wis., had 12.5 sacks for the Badgers in 2019. He started 14 games in four seasons with the Saints and had two sacks last year.
Most of Baun’s playing time came as an edge rusher during three of his four seasons in New Orleans. In 2021, however, most of his snaps came as an off-the-ball linebacker, which wound up being his role with the Eagles.
“He still has this versatility,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said of Baun during training camp. “Learning our team as we go through the rest of camp, we'll be able to use him in different ways because of his versatility."
Without Rodgers, who started nine games for the Colts last season, the Eagles are expected to start Darius Slay and first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell at corner with Kelee Ringo, a fourth-round pick last year who started four games as a rookie, entering in nickel situations.
After a long flight to Brazil, LaFleur put the team through a more extensive day-before-the-game practice than usual.
“Today’s more of a shakeout because the length of the flight and the travel is not what we’re accustomed to,” he told reporters in Sao Paulo. “We’re going to pick up the speed a little bit more today than we typically would the day before a game. It’s kind of a Friday slash Saturday practice if your game was on a Sunday. So, we’ll have a little team period, a little individual, just to try to shake the long trip out of us.”
Packers Final Injury Report
Out: None.
Doubtful: None.
Questionable: TE Tucker Kraft (back), RB MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring), RB Emanuel Wilson (hip).
Eagles Final Injury Report
Out: LB Devin White (ankle), CB Isaiah Rodgers (hand).
Doubtful: None.
Questionable: None.
More Green Bay Packers News
Packers-Eagles: How to watch | Three reasons for optimism | Three reasons for disappointment | Picking every game (and Super Bowl) | Consensus power rankings | Packers-Eagles Wednesday injury report | Stokes healthy, smiling | Another new running back | Packers-Eagles Tuesday injury report | Watson “ready to rock”