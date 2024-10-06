What Channel for Packers at Rams Today? Start Time, TV, Stream and Notes
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams will battle for the 100th time on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Here’s how to watch the game and a lot more information to get you ready for kickoff.
Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams: The Vitals
Kickoff: 3:25 p.m. Sunday.
Records: The Packers are 2-2 and the Rams are 1-3.
Coaches: Packers – Matt LaFleur (58-29 in sixth season. Rams – Sean McVay (71-48 in eighth season).
Weather: It will be another hot one for the Packers, with a high of 87.
The line: The Packers are 3-point favorites at DraftKings as well as at FanDuel.
Power rankings: The Packers are 10th and the Rams are 23rd in the Packers On SI Consensus Power Rankings.
Referee: Brad Allen. Allen has been a referee since 2014. His crew routinely calls fewer penalties than the average. This year, it’s 2.22 fewer penalties for 31.89 fewer yards.
Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams: How to Watch
What channel?: The game will air on CBS, with the A-team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson on the call.
Can you watch?: The game will air to most of the nation. 506 Sports posted a broadcast map on Wednesday.
What if you can’t watch?: The game can be streamed through Fubo, where there is a seven-day free trial. Or, check out Sunday Ticket on YouTube.
Radio: The game will air be broadcast by the Packers Radio Network, which consists of 54 stations. Green Bay’s broadcast will air on Sirius Channel 106 and 381. Compass Media Network will have a national broadcast with Bill Rosinski and former NFL fullback Merril Hoge on the call.
Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams: Six-Pack of Notes
One: The Packers lead the series – 48-46-2 in the regular season and 2-1 in the playoffs. That’s 50-47-2 in 99 games. The first games were played in 1937, with 35-10 and 35-7 wins in back-to-back weeks over the Cleveland Rams. Don Hutson scored three touchdowns in the first-ever matchup.
LaFleur is 4-0 against McVay, with a playoff win in 2020 and regular-season wins in 2021, 2022 and 2023. All four of those games were played at Lambeau Field. Plus, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford didn’t play in 2022 and 2023.
Two: Speaking of Stafford, he is 6-1 in his last seven home games, including a passer rating of 100-plus in each of the last four. In the Rams’ only home game this year, they upset the 49ers 27-24 as Stafford led the Rams back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
Last week, he moved into 10th place on all-time passing list with 57,025 yards, 2 yards ahead of Eli Manning. He needs seven more touchdown passes to tie Manning for 10th place on that career list.
In his past 13 games against the Packers, he’s thrown at least two touchdown passes in 11.
Three: The Packers’ run defense did a solid job in limiting Vikings running back Aaron Jones last week. It will be another big challenge against Kyren Williams. His streaks of 16 games with at least 50 scrimmage yards and seven consecutive games with a touchdown are the longest in the NFL. He has at least 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in five consecutive home games.
Four: Rams first-round pick Jared Verse has just one sack. However, he is second among edge defenders in Pro Football Focus’ pass-rush win rate. His 28.8 percent trails only the Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson. He would have at least a half-dozen sacks without his 11 missed tackles.
“Especially when I was going up against Kyler (Murray) or even Brock Purdy, some of the other plays I missed while I was in the backfield (and almost) had a quick TFL, and it’s because I’m going so fast, I’m thinking, ‘I have to make this play. Have to make this now,’ Verse said.
“But these are some of the best athletes in the world. They’re not going to just go down with a quick hit. They’re so quick, they’re so fast, I have to slow it down. It’s just taking that one second beforehand, chop my feet, slow it down, then wrap them up.”
His 17 pressures are four fewer than all of Green Bay’s defensive ends combined.
Five: Will Josh Jacobs get back on track after being a nonfactor last week? The Rams are last in the NFL with 165.5 rushing yards allowed per game and 27th with 4.98 yards allowed per carry.
Last week, Bears running back D’Andre Swift gained 93 yards on 16 carries after being limited to 68 yards on 37 carries the first three games.
Six: Will Jordan Love and the passing attack continue to build momentum after a strong finish to the loss against Minnesota? The Rams are 32nd with 8.62 yards allowed per attempt.
How bad is that? Only the Cardinals (8.09) and Jaguars (7.68) are within a yard. They are 31st in opponent passer rating, their 122.7 just a bit better than Washington’s 123.3.
“I do think that he was a little rusty early on,” LaFleur said of Love’s performance vs. the Vikings. “I think the more he played, the better he got. That was pretty evident throughout the course of the game, and the more comfortable he started to look.
“You never want to throw the ball that many times in a game – usually you’re in a tough situation – but hopefully he got enough reps in that he’s kind of played his way through that.”
