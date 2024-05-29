Wooden Gets New Role at Packers OTAs
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Playing with a new physique, Colby Wooden moved into a new but familiar role at Green Bay Packers OTAs on Wednesday.
With starting ends Rashan Gary and Preston Smith not present for the voluntary practice and with Lukas Van Ness sidelined by a broken thumb, Wooden moved from defensive tackle to defensive end.
“Nothing out of the ordinary,” Wooden said.
That’s because Wooden played a lot on the edge at Auburn. During his final three collegiate seasons, Wooden according to Pro Football Focus played 663 snaps outside the offensive tackle, including 253 in 2022.
“This week, we’re down a couple guys,” Wooden said. “I’ve played it before so it’s nothing out of the ordinary. I had to get back to different rules, obviously, but I like it.”
A fourth-round pick last year, Wooden didn’t make much of an impact as an undersized rookie defensive lineman. This offseason, there was some speculation on whether Wooden would move to end in the 4-3 scheme being installed by new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. That speculation intensified a bit when the Packers didn’t add an edge defender in this year’s draft.
That, however, was outside speculation. Instead, Wooden went to work in the weight room.
“Last year, I was about 278. Now, I’m about 290, 293,” he said. “I definitely added some muscle but I still look like me and I can play anywhere on the line.”
In a league that’s all about bigger, faster and stronger, Wooden knew he wasn’t big enough or strong enough.
“It was important because I’m light in the trenches,” he said. “Being light down there, they’ll definitely circle you out and highlight you. I definitely needed to get stronger. It’s a grown-man world down there. I just needed to get stronger.”
Without Green Bay’s three primary defensive ends on Wednesday, Kingsley Enagbare and Brenton Cox were the No. 1 pairing, with Wooden working in with those two.
Injuries, obviously, played a role in Wooden’s shift. But so did Wooden’s ability to make an impact.
“I think it was a byproduct of both,” coach Matt LaFleur said after practice. “But I do think he’s got that versatility where if need be, we can put him on the edge and let him rush outside.”
Even up about 20 pounds from the 273 he weighed at the 2023 Scouting Combine, Wooden felt he fit well on the edge.
“I feel comfortable,” he said. “That was the key – gain weight but still be me while doing it, and I think I successfully did that.”
As a rookie, Wooden was in on 17 tackles, with a half-sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits. Like many players going into Year 2, he feels much more prepared for what’s ahead.
“Oooh. It’s crazy,” he said. “Last year, I just was like, ‘Man …’ I was worried that I’d never get it. All this stuff is coming fast. Now that it’s Year 2, it’s like, all right, this stuff is slowing down a little bit. I know the nuggets to help me do well and steal a play or two here and there.”
Even with the schematic change, Wooden feels ahead of the game mentally, which will help him play faster.
“Exactly,” he said. “I definitely think I can be me and line up and play and not think as much and attack. It’s just go.”
That should fit well with how the Packers want to play under Hafley. The days of reading and reacting are over.
Defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich called it a “Navy SEALs” approach on defense, with the goal being to attack and make plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage.
“That’s the role. Sacks and tackles for losses,” Wooden said.
Under former defensive coordinator Joe Barry, the Packers ranked 22nd in tackles for losses in 2023, 25th in 2022 and 32nd in 2021. The cumulative ranking also was 32nd.
“Now, we’re shooting for tackles for losses, sacks, disruptions,” Wooden said. “That’s what we’re shooting for. Disruption.”
The style should fit the skill-sets of defensive tackles Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, Wooden and Karl Brooks.
“We’ve got Kenny and we’re going to follow his lead,” Wooden said. “We’ve got RG. We’ve got, man, yeah, watch this.”
