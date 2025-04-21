2025 NFL draft: Analyst predicts Panthers will trade up for Abdul Carter
Here’s the scenario. A total of eight NFL writers and scouts from Bleacher Report were asked five questions. Question No. 2 was in regards to the “biggest draft-day trade?” Interesting enough, writers Gary Davenport and Brad Gagnon each spoke of a team in the NFC South moving up to grab Penn State’s electrifying defender Abdul Carter, who could instantly rejuvenate a team’s pass rush.
It would make perfect sense for the Atlanta Falcons (Davenport's choice) and the Carolina Panthers to both want to make a move up for the talented Nittany Lion. Only the New England Patriots (28) had fewer sacks than the Falcons (31) in 2024. The Panthers were right behind Raheem Morris’s club with 32 sacks.
Gagnon was even more specific. “The Carolina Panthers trade into the top three for Abdul Carter.” Of course, that would involve swinging a deal with either the Tennessee Titans (1), Cleveland Browns (2), or New York Giants (3). The cost to go up to No. 1 would be quite high, and probably unnecessary considering the last-place team in the AFC South has zeroed in on University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
It’s at No. 2 and No. 3 where things get intriguing. Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan has nine selections at his disposal, but six of those are Day 3 picks. Carolina has the eighth, 57th, and 74th choices, in Rounds 1-3, respectively, this year. They also have two fourth-rounders, three picks in the fifth, and a seventh rounder. That doesn’t appear to be enough ammunition to tempt either the Browns or the Giants. It’s likely Morgan would have to sweeten the pot with a future first-rounder, and perhaps a veteran player as well.
The Panthers’ pass-rushing problems were not a one-year issue in 2024. The previous season, Carolina managed an NFL-low 27 sacks. That’s just 59 quarterback traps in their last 34 games. Morgan did add former Vikings’ linebacker Patrick Jones II this offseason.
If this bold move proposed by Gagnon doesn’t come to fruition, there’s quite a few young edge-rushers out there. From the Georgia Bulldog tandem of Jalon Walker and Mykell Williams, to Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart, and Marshall University’s Mike Green. Still, what a get Carter would be.
