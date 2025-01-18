2025 NFL draft: Carolina Panthers projected to pick do-it-all All-American defender
Draft season is interminable. Between now and the end of April you're likely to see hundreds of mock drafts and projected picks for the Carolina Panthers. Even though we're only midway through January we've already seen some tired patterns emerge in mock drafts around the web.
If it's not Arizona wide receiver Tet McMillan, Michigan cornerback Will Johnson or Penne State edge Abdul Carter going to Carolina at number eight overall it's somebody we haven't seen yet connected to that pick. Rejoice! Today we've found a new name for the Panthers to chew on for that first-round selection.
A new 2025 NFL mock draft from Tyler Forness at A to Z Sports has Carolina going in a different, refreshing direction. He has the Panthers taking Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks.
A-Z Sports on Malaki Starks to Panthers
"The Panthers need to start adding impact players and Starks could be the biggest one in the secondary. He can do a little bit of everything for you on the back end and be a true difference-maker."
It's an interesting pick, and not just because you rarely see safeties coming off the board that early. Positional value plays a big role for most teams in the modern NFL, but the Panthers may be an exception in this department given how bad their need is at safety - and in any case Starks (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) is a lot more than that.
In 43 games at Georgia Starks has totaled six interceptions, 17 pass breakups, six tackles for a loss and 127 solo tackles. The Bulldogs have lined him up all over the back end of their defense, and a do-it-all, fit anywhere piece like that is exactly what the Panthers need to boost their secondary. Observe.
Malaki Starks highlights
The list of "safeties" who can track like that is very short, and it's one big reason why Starks may actually be a top-10 overall pick.
