2025 NFL draft: Carolina Panthers met with another elite WR prospect
The Carolina Panthers are at last doing their due diligence on the top wide receiver prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. Just a few days ago we learned that the team held a meeting with the consensus number one receiver in this class, Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan. Now we have word that the Panthers have also met with the second-ranked wideout in this draft.
According to a report by Joe Person at The Athletic, the Panthers met with Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Golden is a much different type of receiver than McMillan, who fits the traditional tall and long prototype that the Panthers seem to prefer. By contrast Golden wins with his speed - which he proved at the combine by running a 4.29 forty-yard dash.
The scouting report on Golden mentions his top gear, as well as his ability to change tempo to create separation and make catches with throws that aren't perfectly on-target. Golden is also a fighter at the catch point for his size.
In addition to bringing more firepower to whatever wide receiver corps he ends up joining, Golden is a weapon on special teams, as well. He returned 28 kickoffs during his time in college, totaling 722 yards and scoring two touchdowns.
While McMillan is the consensus top option at this position, not everybody agrees. Panthers legend Steve Smith for one says that Golden is actually the best receiver in this draft class.
If the Panthers really want him, they're going to have to use their eighth overall pick because he'll be long gone by the time they're on the clock in the second round.
