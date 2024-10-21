2025 NFL draft order: Where do the Carolina Panthers stand going into Week 8?
Things have not gone according to plan for the Carolina Panthers in 2023 or 2024. Last year, they felt that their roster was a quarterback away and that Bryce Young was that QB. This year, they revamped the entire offense to help Young, who has since been benched. Their outlook has not gotten much better, and they will likely be picking early again next year.
2025 NFL Draft order: Where are the Panthers picking?
The Carolina Panthers are not drafting first overall, which may be a slight improvement over last year's team. However, they are tied for the NFL's worst record and would be picking second if the season ended today. Only the New England Patriots have the tiebreaker for being worse than Carolina.
There are currently four one-win teams. The Patriots top the draft board, followed by the Panthers, the Cleveland Browns, and the Tennessee Titans, who have five losses to the rest of the club's six. Those four teams are likely to be competing for draft status all season and nothing more.
If the Panthers do pick in the top five, which certainly seems like a lock now, they have an interesting choice to make. Dave Canales, David Tepper, and Dan Morgan have to decide if they're going to give Bryce Young a third year or pick a QB. While this class hasn't been as heralded as those in the past, there are a number of interesting prospects to consider.
Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, and Jalen Milroe could be top-five selections. There could be some late risers, too, like Jayden Daniels in 2023. The Panthers will have to choose between the man they traded DJ Moore, two first-round picks, a second-round pick, and more to get or a rookie prospect that is a total unknown. It's not an enviable choice to make.
