2025 NFL draft: Panthers schedule visit with freakish top-3 DL prospect
The Carolina Panthers have made one thing clear in the pre-draft process: they are all over the high-end defensive line and edge prospects in this class. While there's little chance that Abdul Carter or Mason Graham falls to them at number eight overall, the Panthers are doing extensive homework on the second-tier prospects that could provide a huge boost to their defensive front.
Georgia edge rushers Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams remain the favorites to get picked at that top-10 slot, but the Panthers are also doing due diligence on a few elite DL prospects. That includes Shemar Stewart from Texas A&M, who Ryan Fowler at The Draft Network reports the team has scheduled for a official top-30 visit.
Stewart (6-foot-5, 267 pounds) is a classic example of valuing traits over college production. In his 37 games with the Aggies he totaled just 4.5 sacks and 12 tackles for a loss. Nevertheless, his remarkable size and athleticism have made him the third-ranked defensive line prospect in this class beneath Graham and Walter Nolen from Ole Miss.
At the scouting combine Stewart showed off rare speed and explosiveness for his position, posting a 4.59 forty, a 40" vertical and a 10'11" broad jump.
The scouting report on Stewart mentions a remarakble speed-to-power dynamic, violent edge setting and a relentless motor. On the downside, his production definitely doesn't match the profile and his pass rush plan is described as raw.
Nevertheless, those rare physical traits are expected to make him a mid first-round pick, so the Panthers will either have to take him at number eight overall, or perhaps trade down into the teens if they really want him.
