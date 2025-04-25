2025 NFL draft: Panthers pick Tet McMillan over Jalon Walker at No. 8 overall
For the last several weeks we've been led to believe that the Carolina Panthers were going in just one direction with their first-round pick. It was supposed to go to Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Jalon Walker, assuming they weren't able to trade downfrom the No. 8 overall spot.
When it came time to make the pick though The Panthers went in a different direction, taking Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan instead. Bleacher Report's NFL insider Jordan Schultz was the first to report the pick.
McMillan (6-foot-5, 212 pounds) was the consensus best pure receiver prospect in this class not counting Travis Hunter, who went second overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars after a trade up.
Not everyone agreed (Steve Smith had Matthew Golden from Texas ranked higher) but it's tough to argue with the numbers that McMillan pu up over the last three years. In 37 games with the Wildcats he posted over 200 catches, 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns.
McMillan's selection puts a lot of pressure on last year's first-round pick for the Panthers, South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette. While he showed promise as a rookie he also struggled with mechanics and drops. Legette will need to prove himself to earn the "X" receiver role, which McMillan is arguably better-suited for.
Even though they passed on Jalon Walker, the Panthers are still probably in the market for an edge rusher. Expect them to hit that need on Day 2 of the draft.
