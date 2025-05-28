3 Panthers named among NFL's 100 most important players for 2025
There are high hopes for a team that has not posted a winning season since 2017. That’s also the last time the Carolina Panthers reached the playoffs. A year ago, Dave Canales inherited a 2-15 club and got off to a 1-7 start. However, led by a revitalized Bryce Young, the club closed with four wins in their final nine outings. It will be interesting to see if this team can build on its late-season momentum from 2024.
Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports gave his thoughts on the 100 most important players when it came to the NFL’s upcomng 106th season. The list was not a ranking from 1-100, rather a division-by-division look. In any case, there were three members of Dave Canales’s squad mentioned—the Panthers’ starting quarterback, their top selection in the 2025 NFL draft, and their Pro Bowl cornerback.
“Was Bryce Young's strong finish to 2024 an aberration or a sign of things to come?” asked Pereles?” “The No. 1 overall pick in 2023 has had quite the rollercoaster ride through two seasons, but over the final three weeks, he accounted for 10 touchdowns and didn't have a single turnover.
“Young has a new top target in rookie Tetairoa McMillan. The No. 8 overall pick had 2,721 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in his final two years at Arizona, and at 6’5”, 212 pounds, he's a smooth operator with the build and skills to be a bona fide No. 1.”
When it came to the other side of the ball, Pereles pointed to the secondary. “The Panthers overhauled their defense in hopes of improving what was one of the NFL’s worst groups, but it's holdover Jaycee Horn who may hold the keys after signing a four-year, $100 million extension over the offseason even though he's never played a full season. He's coming off his first Pro Bowl berth.”
A Young-to-McMillan connection could come up big in 2025. Meanwhile, a bolstered pass rush could be the key for Horn and a defense that allowed the most touchdown passes in the league (35) this past season.
