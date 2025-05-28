All Panthers

3 Panthers named among NFL's 100 most important players for 2025

Carolina won four of its final nine games last season. Meanwhile, the Panthers have three players on an NFL writer’s Top 100 important players list for 2025.

Russell Baxter

Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) on the sidelines in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
There are high hopes for a team that has not posted a winning season since 2017. That’s also the last time the Carolina Panthers reached the playoffs. A year ago, Dave Canales inherited a 2-15 club and got off to a 1-7 start. However, led by a revitalized Bryce Young, the club closed with four wins in their final nine outings. It will be interesting to see if this team can build on its late-season momentum from 2024.

Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports gave his thoughts on the 100 most important players when it came to the NFL’s upcomng 106th season. The list was not a ranking from 1-100, rather a division-by-division look. In any case, there were three members of Dave Canales’s squad mentioned—the Panthers’ starting quarterback, their top selection in the 2025 NFL draft, and their Pro Bowl cornerback.

Bryce Young
Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes on the run against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

“Was Bryce Young's strong finish to 2024 an aberration or a sign of things to come?” asked Pereles?” “The No. 1 overall pick in 2023 has had quite the rollercoaster ride through two seasons, but over the final three weeks, he accounted for 10 touchdowns and didn't have a single turnover.

“Young has a new top target in rookie Tetairoa McMillan. The No. 8 overall pick had 2,721 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in his final two years at Arizona, and at 6’5”, 212 pounds, he's a smooth operator with the build and skills to be a bona fide No. 1.”

When it came to the other side of the ball, Pereles pointed to the secondary. “The Panthers overhauled their defense in hopes of improving what was one of the NFL’s worst groups, but it's holdover Jaycee Horn who may hold the keys after signing a four-year, $100 million extension over the offseason even though he's never played a full season. He's coming off his first Pro Bowl berth.”

A Young-to-McMillan connection could come up big in 2025. Meanwhile, a bolstered pass rush could be the key for Horn and a defense that allowed the most touchdown passes in the league (35) this past season.

Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.