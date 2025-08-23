Adam Thielen's wife trolls NFL fans waiting for news of Panthers-Vikings trade
Hurry up and wait! That's the state of affairs for fans of the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings, who were reported to be actively negotiating a trade for wide receiver Adam Thielen yesterday. The appeal for Minnesota is obvious, as the team's No. 2 receiver Jordan Addison is suspended for the first three games of the season and their WR3 is currently injured.
The move also makes sense for Thielen, who played for the Vikings from 2014-2022 and still has a home in Minnesota. It makes much less sense for the Panthers, though - even if they appear to have an overcrowded wide receiver corps on paper.
Perhaps that's why the Panthers are rumored to have asked for a third-round draft pick from the Vikings, who naturally said no and were only willing to give up a fourth at best.
While fans were eagerly awaiting news of the trade Thielen's wife took advantage of the situation and did some class-A trolling. Here's what she shared on Instagram when it seemed like a deal was imminent and could be announced at any moment.
A short time later, she shared another big update - announcing that the family's dog Nona had learned to swim.
Good stuff.
Thielen has been Carolina's best wide receiver over the last two seasons - and his deep ball connection with Bryce Young down the stretch was more efficient than any other QB-WR combo in the league. So, you can see why the Panthers would want to hold onto him unless they get a ridiculous offer.
Until either Tetairoa McMillan or Xavier Legette (or maybe even Jalen Coker) prove that they can take over a true No. 1 wide receiver role the Panthers are better off keeping Thielen. A third-round pick would be too good to pass up on, though. And so, we wait.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Takeaways from Panthers’ frustrating preseason loss to Pittsburgh Steelers
Stock up, stock down after preseason finale: One red flag, one surprise riser
Panthers can’t feel good about their QB depth as preseason comes to end
Panthers-Falcons trade proposal fills huge roster need for Carolina offense