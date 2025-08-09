Analyst predicts breakout year for under-the-radar Carolina Panthers tight end
On Friday night, the Carolina Panthers marched 73 yards on nine plays on their second possession of the game and took a 7-0 lead over the Cleveland Browns thanks to a Bryce Young to Jalen Coker five-yard touchdown connection. Dave Canales’s team would eventually fall, 30-10, in the preseason opener for both clubs. Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders was in the starting lineup for the club, but was not targeted while he was in the game.
On that note, Andy Smith of RotoBaller this week identified one breakout candidate for each of the league’s 32 teams this season. When it came to the Panthers, he pointed to the team’s aforementioned tight end and fourth-round draft choice in 2024.
“The Texas product had a minimal role in the Carolina offense in his rookie season, but was building momentum before his season was cut short by a neck injury. During his final five games before suffering the injury, Sanders tallied at least 45 yards in three games and saw five or more targets in two games. When Sanders returned from his injury late in the season, he did not appear to be the same. However, he has received positive press during training camp and is poised to serve as the clear TE1 in the offense.”
The former Longhorn played in 16 games but made only eight starts. Sanders finished fourth on the club with 33 receptions. However, those catches add up to only 342 yards and one touchdown. Keep in mind that four Panthers’ tight ends caught a combined 60 passes in 2024, resulting in only three touchdowns.
Still, there were signs of progress after a slow start. In the season’s first four weeks, Sanders was targeted a combined six times and caught five passes for 28 yards. Over the course of the next seven games, he was thrown to 29 times and totaled 24 receptions for 274 yards and his only score of the season. In Week 12 vs. the Chiefs, he caught three passes for 49 yards but suffered a neck injury that caused him to miss the following week. He returned in Week 14 and played in the club’s last five games but didn’t catch passes until the final two weeks of the season.
Sanders did a lot of work to be in better shape this offseason, and does figure to play a bigger role in the club’s revamped passing game that includes newcomers such as rookie wideouts Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr.
