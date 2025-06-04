All Panthers

Panthers TE Ja'Tavion Sanders shares what he's given up to pursue Pro Bowl year

Ja'Tavion Sanders is making a sacrifice to become a Pro Bowler, but is the Carolina Panthers tight end giving up too much?

Randy Gurzi

Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders reacts after making a catch in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders reacts after making a catch in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ja'Tavion Sanders had a decent start to his NFL career in 2024. The Carolina Panthers' fourth-round pick out of Texas had 342 yards and a touchdown on 33 receptions. He's not satisfied with those numbers, however, as Sanders has more on his mind in year two. To his credit, he's putting his words into action.

Sanders showed up to OTAs in better shape than he was as a rookie. This was no accident either as Sanders took a challenge from his head coach to heart. Dave Canales asked players to find the motivation to report this summer in shape.

MORE: Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan on learning from Adam Thielen, Hunter Renfrow

Sanders has dropped 10 pounds from his rookie campaign, and Canales has taken notice.

“J.T. heard that message, took it seriously and he really came back in such great shape,” Canales said after Tuesday’s OTA practice via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “I’m proud of him for taking those steps. And it makes me feel confident about him going into the summer, having a plan for his prep and looking for a big year out of him.”

The question is how did he drop the weight? Part of it was his diet as Sanders said he's replaced pizza with healthier meals prepared by a chef.

“Last year I was definitely one of those dudes. Definitely give me a little Domino’s Pizza or whatever,” he said. “But now if I’m hungry at 11 o’clock at night, I open up one of them meal prep containers.”

For most of us, a late-night pizza might seem like a necessity. Sanders, however, is putting that in the past as he sets his sights on a Pro Bowl, and hopefully, a Super Bowl one day.

“Ultimate goal is to win here. Win the division, win the playoffs, win the Super Bowl,” he said. “But personal goal — trying to make the Pro Bowl.”

Carolina Panthers TE Ja'Tavion Sanders takes the field during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals
Carolina Panthers TE Ja'Tavion Sanders takes the field during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Nick Wright digs up tired old take about Panthers QB Bryce Young

Carolina Panthers vet Andy Dalton ranked among top 10 backups

Panthers predicted to pick Miami 'road-grader' in 2026 NFL draft

ESPN: Panthers can give Dolphins best offer for Jalen Ramsey

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.