Panthers TE Ja'Tavion Sanders shares what he's given up to pursue Pro Bowl year
Ja'Tavion Sanders had a decent start to his NFL career in 2024. The Carolina Panthers' fourth-round pick out of Texas had 342 yards and a touchdown on 33 receptions. He's not satisfied with those numbers, however, as Sanders has more on his mind in year two. To his credit, he's putting his words into action.
Sanders showed up to OTAs in better shape than he was as a rookie. This was no accident either as Sanders took a challenge from his head coach to heart. Dave Canales asked players to find the motivation to report this summer in shape.
Sanders has dropped 10 pounds from his rookie campaign, and Canales has taken notice.
“J.T. heard that message, took it seriously and he really came back in such great shape,” Canales said after Tuesday’s OTA practice via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “I’m proud of him for taking those steps. And it makes me feel confident about him going into the summer, having a plan for his prep and looking for a big year out of him.”
The question is how did he drop the weight? Part of it was his diet as Sanders said he's replaced pizza with healthier meals prepared by a chef.
“Last year I was definitely one of those dudes. Definitely give me a little Domino’s Pizza or whatever,” he said. “But now if I’m hungry at 11 o’clock at night, I open up one of them meal prep containers.”
For most of us, a late-night pizza might seem like a necessity. Sanders, however, is putting that in the past as he sets his sights on a Pro Bowl, and hopefully, a Super Bowl one day.
“Ultimate goal is to win here. Win the division, win the playoffs, win the Super Bowl,” he said. “But personal goal — trying to make the Pro Bowl.”
